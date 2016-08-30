Ideas For Main Street

Editor:

Developing the full length of Main Street would require buying a multitude of small business and lots and then finding owners to develop new businesses. That could possibly be accomplished in a small area, but it’s doubtful if it would be the destination draw that some people envision. The answer lies in renovating the bandstand and amphitheater in Green Valley Park, turning the venue into a world-class entertainment center. Move the bandstand back nearer the lake and enlarge it to accommodate a great sound stage and artist area. Install rows of seats or benches in a special seating area up front and some kind of seating on the slopes. Speakers like those in large shopping center lots would ensure good sound throughout. The area would need to be enclosed with ticket gates, restrooms and booths for food vendors, but the gates could be left open for many events. Parking would need to be addressed, but the shuttle system seems to work well. Book well-known acts or perhaps have festivals and publicize in newspapers and magazines. During the hot summer, people would come and spend a day or two in cool Payson (there’s a name for you — “Cool Payson”). Main Street would then become part of the experience and shops and restaurants would fit well. There are many of these small amphitheaters scattered across the U.S. and they are all popular.

Noble Collins