More Studies For Massive Mine Near Superior

The Tonto National Forest will start gathering information on the environmental impact of what may become the world’s largest copper mine — not to mention a humongous hole in the ground.

A Tonto National Forest supervisor this week authorized added studies to gauge the environmental impacts, as required under the terms of a land exchange already approved by Congress.

The Resolution Copper Mine near Superior would use robots to hollow out a gigantic cavern 7,000 feet below the surface. Over a period of 40 years, the mine could provide 25 percent of the nation’s copper — worth an estimated $62 billion. The mine and related businesses could employ about 1,400 people, according to the company’s estimates.

Moreover, Payson officials have had talks with the University of Arizona about establishing a school of robotic engineering in Payson, which would include a control center for the robots hollowing out the ore deposit more than a mile beneath the surface.

But all that copper comes out of the earth at a potentially steep environmental cost.

The removal of 1.7 billion tons of rock could cause the collapse of the surface under scenic Oak Flat. That could create a 1.8-mile-wide, 1,000-foot-deep pit: Picture a hole twice the size of meteor crater — as deep as the Mogollon Rim is tall. The pit would likely consume the 760-acre Oak Flat, a campground and scenic field of boulders withdrawn from mining activities in 1955.

The pit would form gradually over the 40 years the mine would remain in operation, starting in 2020.

Moreover, the tailings taken out of the mine could have a big impact as well. The massive machines would hollow out the ore, crush it, then dump the crushed rock on a conveyor belt for removal. Processing would remove useful minerals like copper and molybdenum. The copper ore will go into a 22-mile-long slurry pipeline, supplied by 30 new groundwater wells.

The useful minerals will make up an estimated 1.5 percent of the crushed rock. The rest of the rock will likely end up on a 500-foot-high pile of tailings covering 4,400 acres of Forest Service land between Superior and Queen Valley.

Congress in 2014 gave the copper mine the go-ahead by approving a land swap. Rio Tinto would get some 2,422 acres, including Oak Flat — which several Indian tribes claim as a sacred site used to gather plants and minerals used in ceremonies. In return, Rio Tinto would turn over about 5,300 acres it owns elsewhere in the state — including environmentally sensitive lands along the San Pedro River.

Congress slipped approval of the land exchange bill into a defense appropriations bill, which avoided a straight vote on the exchange. The swap had the support of Arizona Senators John McCain and Jeff Flake as well as Republican Rep. Paul Gosar and Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, whose districts include Gila County.

Environmental groups and the San Carlos Apache Tribal Council have protested the land exchange, decrying the potential environmental cost and the loss of land considered sacred by many Apache.

Payson Mayor Kenny Evans, running now for Gila County supervisor, has supported the project. He has also negotiated with Rio Tinto and the University of Arizona about the possibility of opening a branch of the U of A’s mining school in Payson.

Evans said he hopes the Forest Service and the mining company will also explore alternatives to the current plan that would in effect put the mine tailings back into the excavated, subsurface cavern. That plan could perhaps dramatically reduce the eventual collapse at the surface as well as the size of any tailings pile.

A Tonto National Forest summary indicated the environmental impact study now underway will look at whether to put the tailings back into the mine once the ore’s removed. The EIS will also consider whether the tailings could go back into the developing crater at the surface as it begins to develop.