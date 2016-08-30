Mountain Bike Race Fire On The Rim September 16-19 In Pine

Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race organizers Janet Brandt and Katie Calderon are living up to their promise that the Sept. 16-18 festivities will be bigger and better than ever.

Among the upgrades, Brandt says, is “a newly designed venue that will open up the available space and leave room for a free game area featuring beer (using water) pong, lawn darts, horseshoes and more.”

Also, the open space in front of the bandstand is being turned into a seating area where contestants and spectators can enjoy free entertainment from the bands Vinyl Nova, Plum Krazy and the John Scott Band.

Brandt and Calderon’s advice is for audience members to bring lawn chairs or blankets to relax on during what are sure to be high energy performances.

Parking this year should be hassle free and spacious since it has been moved to the rock yard north of the venue on Bradshaw Drive.

For those who attend the always popular Italian Feast by Chef Gerardo on Friday afternoon, gold race sponsor ERA Young Realty will provide a free shuttle from the parking lot to the main entrance.

Also new, tent camping has been moved to the field north of THAT Brewery between Beeline and Old County Road.

“A bike path will lead from the tent camping area to Old County Road,” Brandt says.

The addition of Glukos Energy as a sponsor is sure to be a real plus for the weary riders since the company has agreed to supply rehydration drinks to all the athletes at the aid stations on the course and at the venue.

For those who enjoy a few suds, the beer garden has been expanded to include most of the race venue where title sponsor THAT Brewery will serve up a variety of innovative craft beers.

Fire Mountain Wines has also jumped in as a sponsor and have available several tasty vinos available.

When hunger pangs strike, JB Smokehouse, Scoops, White Eyes, Pine Creek Fudge and THAT Brewery are sure to have a variety of tasty bites.

Scoops sells ice cream, White Eyes serves scrumptious fry bread, Pine Creek Fudge offers coffee and espresso drinks and the Brewery dishes out traditional pub fare.

Those who have taken in previous races, know the silent auction and bike raffle are always popular draws. This year, interest could be even greater since the raffle has as prizes four state of the art bikes and a high dollar skateboard.

Looking back, Brandt and Calderon realize the tremendous growth of Fire on the Rim has stemmed from the “great support from the community.”

This year, the race has attracted four gold sponsors, 12 silver and 27 bronze, all event records.

With race day approaching, fans have their fingers crossed that the Chandler-Gilbert Global Bikes team will return to Pine for a rematch against Payson 87 Cyclery.

The Payson foursome owns a win over highly regarded Global, but the two haven’t met in a rematch.

“We haven’t been able to talk them into doing it again,” says Brandt.

There is, however, a newly formed mountain bike club in Payson to which Brandt will soon extend an invitation. Should they accept, it will add even more local flair to the event.

The race and accompanying events will be held Sept. 16-18.