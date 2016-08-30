New Flu Information For 2016-2017 From The Cdc

The other day, driving by Walgreens I saw a sign indicating flu shots were available. It’s hard to think of getting a flu shot in late August, but the cooler morning temperatures lately remind us all that fall is not that far away. And with the fall come colds and the flu and more.

The Centers for Disease Control have this information online:

Getting an annual flu vaccine is the first and best way to protect yourself and your family from the flu. Flu vaccination can reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits, and missed work and school due to flu, as well as prevent flu-related hospitalizations. The more people who get vaccinated, the more people will be protected from flu, including older people, very young children, pregnant women and people with certain health conditions who are more vulnerable to serious flu complications. This page summarizes information for the 2016-2017 flu season.

What’s new this flu season?

A few things are new this season:

• Only injectable flu shots are recommended for use this season.

• Flu vaccines have been updated to better match circulating viruses.

• There will be some new vaccines on the market this season.

What viruses do 2016-2017 flu vaccines protect against?

There are many flu viruses and they are constantly changing. The composition of U.S. flu vaccines is reviewed annually and updated to match circulating flu viruses. Flu vaccines protect against the three or four viruses that research suggests will be most common.

When and how often should I get vaccinated?

Everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every year by the end of October, if possible. However, getting vaccinated later is OK. Vaccination should continue throughout the flu season, even in January or later. Some children who have received flu vaccine previously and children who have only received one dose in their lifetime, may need two doses of flu vaccine. A health care provider can advise on how many doses a child should get.

When will flu activity begin and when will it peak?

The timing of flu is very unpredictable and can vary in different parts of the country and from season to season. Flu activity can begin as early as October and continue to occur as late as May.