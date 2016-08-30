Nine Disadvantages Of Medicare Advantage

Although Medicare benefits are supplied to senior citizens by the federal government, Medicare Advantage plans are offered by private insurers in lieu of Medicare. Medicare pays a monthly fee to insurers for managing the policies and the insurers charge monthly premiums to beneficiaries, depending on the coverage being offered.

Many Medicare Advantage plans advertise that they offer more or better benefits than standard Medicare coverage, but the Medicare Rights Center has identified nine common complaints about Medicare Advantage insurance:

Most Medicare Advantage plans are similar to HMOs or PPOs because they limit seniors in their choice of doctors, hospitals and nursing facilities. If a doctor leaves the plan or is dropped from the plan, the continuity of patient care is broken. Private insurance is less stable than government benefits and seniors may suddenly find themselves temporarily without medical insurance. It is more difficult to receive emergency or urgent care under many Medicare Advantage plans. Finding covered medical care while traveling may be difficult. The additional benefits offered might actually be less than what was originally promised by the Medicare Advantage provider. Seniors with Medicare Advantage plans must follow the rules of the plan in order for medical care to be covered. The patient costs of Medicare Advantage plans may be higher than those of combined Medicare and Medigap coverage. Indigent seniors may have higher costs under Medicare Advantage plans than they would under combined Medicare and Medicaid coverage.

Before choosing a Medicare Advantage plan, you should check the reputation of the company offering the plan with the Medicare Rights Center and your state department of insurance.

In many cases, you may receive better medical coverage at a lower cost with a combination of Medicare and Medigap supplemental insurance than with Medicare Advantage plans. The combination of Medicare and Medigap covers most costs of a major medical crisis, while allowing you to continue seeing the same doctor and often covering access to emergency care and medical care while traveling.

