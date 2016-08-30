Officers Seize 2,400 Marijuana Plants

With the help of local officers, a large outdoor marijuana grow site was busted in Cibecue recently. The identity of the growers remains unknown.

Officers found approximately 2,413 marijuana plants with an estimated street value of $3 million on the White Mountain Apache Reservation.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter crew spotted the plants in the forest on Aug. 19.

Officers pulled up the plants, loaded them on a helicopter and flew them to an area for disposal.

Before the raid, the White Mountain Apache Tribe Police Department received a report that two armed men had confronted a tribal member near the illegal grow site.

White Mountain Police, Tribe game rangers and the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs asked for help from the Gila/Navajo County Narcotics Unit, which is overseen by DPS.

The multi-agency team hiked to the cultivation site where they uprooted the marijuana plants, bundled them into large bushels and had DPS fly them out.

The White Mountain Apache Tribe Fire Department then burned the plants.

“This is another case of state troopers working with their law enforcement partners to remove illegal drugs from our communities.

“In this case, armed men, working to protect the marijuana crop, confronted a tribal member on sovereign tribal land,” said DPS Captain Jennifer Pinnow. “Fortunately for all, no one was harmed by this illegal activity before law enforcement could take action.”

On Aug. 25, White Mountain Game and Fish Rangers and special agents from the Bureau of Indian Affairs conducted a traffic stop on BIA 12 and Highway 60 near the community of Cibecue which resulted in the arrest of the following suspects: Miguel Angel Acevedo Valencia, 31, and Ricardo Magallanes, 39, were charged with cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Maria C. Rodriguez, 32, was charged for hindering prosecution.

The raid involved White Mountain Apache Game and Fish Rangers, Whiteriver Police Department, Gila County Drug, Gang, and Violent Crimes Task Force, U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs, Fort Apache and San Carlos Apache criminal investigation units, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office and Gila County Sheriff’s Office.