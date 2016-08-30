Payson Council Spending Surges In Final Days

With the primary election upon us, the latest round of campaign spending numbers have been released.

Town of Payson mayor and council candidates turned in their finance reports last week, which the town posted online Friday.

Every candidate showed a big increase in funds in the pre-primary report — which covers spending from June 1 through Aug. 18 — compared with the June 30 report, which covered expenses through May 31, when many candidates were just getting started.

For mayor, candidates Craig Swartwood and Michael Hughes are neck and neck with money for their campaigns.

Hughes reported collecting $3,500 and spending $2,760, some of which went to a fundraiser. Of Hughes’ funds, $1,500 comes from a personal loan.

Swartwood reported $3,350 in funds and spent $1,965 of that on signs and advertising. Of Swartwood’s funds, $1,000 is a personal loan.

Among their contributors, notable for Hughes are $100 from Payson Councilor Su Connell, $100 from outgoing Mayor Kenny Evans and $250 from Payson Councilor John Wilson and his wife.

For Swartwood, his largest donors have been $400 from both Ray and Julie Pugel and Robert and Sally Randall, $100 from Rory Huff, $200 from Scott Crabdree, $100 from Roy Haught and $100 from Scott Helmer.

In all, Swartwood has a leg up on contributions, with $2,350 in donations from supporters compared with Hughes’ $1,830.

In the council candidate race, five people are vying for three open seats. Hallie Overman-Jackman and Rick Croy are not required to file expense reports, however, because they are not spending more than $500 on their campaigns and therefore exempt.

For candidates, Kim Chittick, Barbara Underwood and Janell Sterner, spending is well past $500.

Chittick reported collecting $1,750 to date for the election and spending $1,400 of that, $320 of her funds are from a personal loan. Her donors include Mary Kastner, Cindy Gregory, John Wakelin and Stan and Jeanie Langham, who each donated $100.

Underwood reported a total of $1,760 and spending $1,345 of that on an ice cream social, advertising and signs. Her donors include John and Sue Wilson at $250 and $100 from Jim and Charlotte Garner.

Janell Sterner has collected $1,240 to date, spending $1,012. Her donors include Don Ascoli, Andy McKinney, Darlene Younker, Jim and Linda Muhr, and Robert Brockmeyer. Her biggest expenses have been for signs and the $200 float entry fee for the Rodeo Parade.