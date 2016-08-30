Payson High School Sports Calendar

Tuesday, Aug. 30
Girls Soccer
At Lakeside Blue Ridge, 2 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Vs. Camp Verde at Rumsey Park, JV-4, V-6
Volleyball
Vs. Fountain Hills at Wilson Dome, V-6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Girls Soccer
At Show Low, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Vs. Northland Prep at Rumsey Park, JV-4 p.m., V-6
Friday, Sept. 2
Football
At Fountain Hills, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Cross Country
At Chandler Inv. at Tumbleweed Park, 7:45 a.m.
