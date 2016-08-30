Payson High School Sports Calendar

Fall sports kick off for three Payson High varsity teams today as the boys soccer team hosts Camp Verde, the volleyball team hosts Fountain Hills and the girls soccer team travels to Lakeside Blue Ridge. See this week’s schedule below.

By Keith Morris

As of Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Girls Soccer

At Lakeside Blue Ridge, 2 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Vs. Camp Verde at Rumsey Park, JV-4, V-6

Volleyball

Vs. Fountain Hills at Wilson Dome, V-6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Girls Soccer

At Show Low, 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Vs. Northland Prep at Rumsey Park, JV-4 p.m., V-6

Friday, Sept. 2

Football

At Fountain Hills, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Cross Country

At Chandler Inv. at Tumbleweed Park, 7:45 a.m.

