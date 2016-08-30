Printing By George

As of Monday, August 29, 2016

Advertisement

Editor:

Recently I was in your wonderful town because of a death in my family. My brother, Tony Kreider, has moved to Payson and his wife died.

I used “Printing by George” because we were copying pictures, making funeral cards, etc. I’m writing this note because I was so impressed by their service. Some of their outstanding qualities: Kind beyond measure, accurate, artistic, friendly, patient, supportive, etc. I was so impressed I just had to contact the Payson Roundup.

Karen Kreider

Benicia, Calif.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Photos

More photos