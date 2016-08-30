Editor:
Recently I was in your wonderful town because of a death in my family. My brother, Tony Kreider, has moved to Payson and his wife died.
I used “Printing by George” because we were copying pictures, making funeral cards, etc. I’m writing this note because I was so impressed by their service. Some of their outstanding qualities: Kind beyond measure, accurate, artistic, friendly, patient, supportive, etc. I was so impressed I just had to contact the Payson Roundup.
Karen Kreider
Benicia, Calif.
