Rep. Gosar Decries Legal Threats For Endangered Species

Rep. Paul Gosar this week renewed his war with the Center for Biological Diversity, blasting the Flagstaff-based group for filing lawsuits on behalf of endangered species.

The Center this week filed a notice that it might file a lawsuit to force the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to decide whether to list some 417 species as endangered or threatened. The federal agency has 60 days in which to respond.

Rep. Gosar issued a release saying “Extremist environmentalist groups, led by the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD), announced their intent this week to unleash several hundred more frivolous lawsuits against the Fish and Wildlife Service. These organizations have a long history of abusing the ESA (Endangered Species Act) in order to force taxpayers to pay millions of dollars in government legal fees defending these arbitrary lawsuits. The truth is that misguided groups like CBD are simply using ‘sue and settle’ tactics to fund and implement their radical agenda. This behavior sets a dangerous legal precedent that must be stopped.”

Rep. Gosar has introduced several bills that would limit or eliminate court fees when environmental groups win lawsuits against the federal government.

Noah Greenwald, endangered species director for the CBD, said, “Rep. Gosar’s statement is full of so many factual errors and misrepresentations that it doesn’t even come close to passing the straight face test. All of the 417 species we are seeking endangered species protections for have already been found by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to warrant consideration for protection as endangered species, but have ended up in a bureaucratic limbo.”

Greenwald said lumping the 417 species together in a single action actually represents an effort to streamline the process.

He said one recent study found that on average species wait 12 years for protection once petitions are filed, although the law requires action within two years. In fact, 42 species have actually gone extinct while waiting for the USFWS to decide on whether to extend protection.

“Our sole interest in seeking protection for these species is to ensure none of them go extinct, something that can never be undone,” said Greenwald.

The notice by the environmental group represents the latest step in an effort dating back to 2011 to force the USFWS to take some action on behalf of 750 species various studies had suggested might be dwindling. USFWS admitted many of those species were likely endangered, but concluded it didn’t have the resources to decide for sure.

The USFWS in a 2011 settlement, agreed to take at least preliminary action on 750 species. The federal biologists eventually approved endangered species protection for 147 of those species and concluded more than 400 others might qualify for protection.

“They haven’t made what’s called a 12-month finding for 417 species — and they’re one to seven years late on making that determination,” said Greenwald.

The 417 species include 87 plants and 235 invertebrates such as snails, mussels and beetles.

Greenwald said the CBD will confer with the USFWS in the next two months to determine whether the agency intends to move forward. If not, the CBD may file a lawsuit to force action, he said.

Gosar put out a statement this week saying the “radical” environmental groups were mostly just trying to make money through successful lawsuits in which judges awarded them attorney’s fees. He sponsored the Collins-Gosar bill requiring the various government agencies to report how much they paid out in fees as a result of such lawsuits.

He has sponsored a series of such bills, most of which have not become law. Those bills include:

H.R.4315, would require federal agencies to make information used to make an ESA decision available to the public and accessible on the Internet.

H.R.4316, would require the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to disclose to Congress and online taxpayer money spent responding to ESA lawsuits; the number of employees utilized by the Fish and Wildlife Service for litigation purposes; and the amount of attorney’s fees awarded in ESA lawsuits and settlements.

H.R.4317, would require the federal government to divulge to affected states all data it uses to justify ESA decisions. It would also require the government to consult with affected states, tribes and local governments and utilize their data when formulating decisions.

H.R.4318, would place maximum amounts on awards of attorney’s fees by making the ESA conform to the Equal Access to Justice Act, which limits the prevailing hourly fee for attorneys to $125 per hour.

Greenwald noted the CBD does rely on fees awarded by judges who ruled various federal agencies did not follow the law, however he said overall the organization loses money on its legal efforts, covering the balance with donations.

“If we were trying to make money, we’d file lawsuits on each species rather than trying to reach a settlement. It’s just ridiculous,” said Greenwald.

He said court-awarded fees make it possible for environmental groups and citizens to go into court. The groups collect fees when the judge decides the federal agency has broken the law.

“I would point out that the whole idea of the government paying fees when they lose is to provide equal access to justice. It’s to level the playing field, so it’s not just big-pocketed industries that can go to court to take the government to task. I don’t think this is about legal fees. Rep. Gosar doesn’t want to see species protected under the Endangered Species Act.”