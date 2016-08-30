Republicans Take The Lead

Last week, Republican voters were slightly ahead of Democrats in the number of ballots returned to the Gila County Recorder’s Office for the primary election.

A total of 11,725 people in Gila County have voted in the Republican primary this year, with 32.18 percent or 3,773 of those ballots last week. Of the 7,358 Democratic ballots, 2,362 or 32.1 percent had been returned.

For Libertarians, 143 ballots are still out with 19 back as of Monday. For the Green Party, out of 81 ballots 20 had been returned. Voters have until today to vote in person.