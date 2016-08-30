Therapist Lets Patients Guide Their Treatment

Allan Ralston believes the patients he works with in physical therapy and myofascial release therapy at Rim Country Health should have a say in their treatment.

“They’re in control of the process. I work with them, not on them. I am a team player with the patient. Interaction is really important,” he explains.

Ralston, a physical therapy assistant and myofascial release practitioner, has worked in physical therapy since 1988, getting his training and licensing through Loma Linda University in California. He added myofascial release therapy to his toolbox after seeing it practiced by Richard Staudt, a therapist he worked with at another care facility.

“I saw it made a difference, but I was initially skeptical,” Ralston said. Seeing the results patients had with MFR led him to take the first course in the training, which is offered in Sedona at the John F. Barnes’ Myofascial Release Treatment Center. Barnes developed the therapy. He has now taken the program’s full battery of courses and is one of two MFR practitioners at RCH, a third will join the team in September.

Ralston has worked at RCH for four years, but has been in Payson for more than 10 years. He’s a transplant from Southern California and says he actually came into his work as a physical therapist later than most.

“I was in a job and not happy. I took some aptitude tests and physical therapy was one of the things the tests pointed to (as something for which he had an aptitude).”

He researched the field and it seemed like it was something he wanted to get into.

Ralston explained how a patient comes to him for help. They are first evaluated by one of the physical therapists on staff at RCH. A recommendation is then made whether or not the patient would benefit from manual therapy.

He visits with the patient to explain the work they will be doing together. At this time he also asks questions to see if they are open to MFR and explains the treatment and lets them know that it is available to them if they are interested.

Some tell him to just go ahead and treat them and they’re done. Others want to know more about the cause and effect with MRF.

“What works is what matters,” Ralston said.

He said using MFR in his work lets him treat the whole person, which is the foundation of his early training at Loma Linda. It allows him to provide hands-on care and that is huge part of what makes MFR successful.

“Some people need to have someone put their hands on to help them.”

Ralston said the most rewarding aspect of his work is knowing he is making a positive difference in someone’s life and the fact that whether it’s with a patient or a fellow RCH staff member, he gets at least one good laugh a day.

When not working, he and his wife enjoy camping and quad riding, but like quiet time too.