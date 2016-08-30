Vicious Campaign

Editor:

In response to the letter of Marilyn Decker — I, too, am wondering how this election campaign and current events are affecting our children.

My grandson, who is 9, asked me if I was going to vote for the lady who lied. He said wouldn’t it be nice if there was the first woman president? I told him, no, not if she has lied to Congress and the American people. We can wait for the first honest and trustworthy woman president. It is not OK to lie. I shudder to think that he would hear of all the other scheming things Hillary has done and that a good number of people are OK with this and will vote for her anyway.

In addition, this candidate has said she does not want to the support of police and police unions. This is highly divisive and does not teach children to respect police officers that are there to protect us. That really instills fear to give children the impression they cannot trust the police.

Having teachers in my family I know that most teachers are highly liberal and partisan and that they bring these ideals into the classroom. This isn’t right or fair. Are teachers giving their political opinions in the classroom? I think yes.

I have a suggestion for the teachers that find themselves comforting these worried and crying children that Ms. Decker referred to, tell them to talk it over with their parents. Did the little boy who brought his documents to school with him think the teachers were going to boot him out of the country? Did his parents know he brought these things to school with him? None of these things were mentioned in the letter. Only the drama part.

The present campaign is vicious, yes, but the viciousness isn’t one- sided.

Beverly Furst