After The Pivot Rock Fire

Two and a half months after the end of the Pivot Rock Fire, 22 members of the Payson Packers C Group assembled in the Stage parking lot, ready to discover what the forest looks like after a managed wildfire burns out.

This hike to Tom’s Creek has been an annual favorite for many years, thus we were eager to discover if the fire had ruined it. We were especially concerned the fire had burned the remnants of two derelict cabins.

Further, this outing would answer questions we had about walking through a burn area: Would we end up all covered in black soot? Would we have to suffer the strong smell of burnt wood? Would we encounter physical dangers?

Just north of mile marker 285 on Highway 87, we turned west on Forest Road 142, the Forest Service’s northern boundary of the Pivot Rock managed wildfire. The drive proved interesting: The forest on our left, the southern side, was only slightly blackened and showed a good deal of new, bright green growth, while the forest to our right, the northern side, looked completely normal. We were pleased to see a mule deer dash across the road from the burn zone to the unburned. The deer stopped just a few feet off to the side to watch our cars motor past in the dust.

About 3.6 miles after turning onto FR 142, we parked on the left, just past the “Toms Ck” sign. Walking south on the now dry creek bed, we could see signs of recent water flow from the monsoon. The stony bed covered in off-white, golf-ball-sized stones leads past several handsome 40-foot-high stone outcroppings.

After about a mile and a half, we turned left out of the stream bed and climbed a slight rise to follow a dirt road running through a different ravine. Despite the general charring and the evidence of ash in the dirt, this section had wildflowers, stately pines and occasional mushrooms. The pine trees appeared unfazed by the low-intensity blaze, with just a few scorch marks. However, many of the logs already on the ground when the fire passed through had been completely consumed.

At 1.94 miles from the cars, we were very happy to find that one of our old landmarks had survived — we’d reached the remains of the first cabin (GPS 34 30.090N 111 24.832W). We took a great many pictures and examined the ruin.

After covering 2.5 miles, we reached the overhanging rock shelf on the right that was our destination and snack stop. There, we found the undamaged ruins of the second cabin just 100 feet past the overhang, low to the ground and mostly rotted away (GPS 34 29.635N 111 24.750W). We were very pleased to learn that the remains of these two old cabins weren’t consumed in the flames. We figured that firefighters worked to save them and were grateful for their efforts.

After having our snacks, we retraced our steps back to the cars.

The hike put to rest our fears about the managed fire. We picked up a few black smudges on our boots, with no strong odor of burnt wood, and, because we stayed either in the stream bed or on established paths, the physical dangers were minimal.