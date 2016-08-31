Early Election Results Are In

Early primary election results Tuesday night showed some candidates with a commanding lead, including District 2 County Supervisor Mike Pastor, while others, like the candidates for Payson council, are too close to call.

At 11:20 p.m., county officials put up the results of 8,230 ballots. There are 28,300 registered voters in the county.

Payson and Star Valley voters are choosing three new council members and in Payson, a new mayor.

For Payson mayor, Craig Swartwood was leading with 1,608 votes over Michael Hughes with 1,192 votes.

For the Payson and Star Valley Town Councils, there are three open seats.

The candidates leading with the most votes for Payson were Barbara Underwood, with 24.7 percent of the votes; Hallie Overman-Jackman, 19.3 percent and incumbent Richard Croy, 18.89 percent. Janell Sterner had 18.43 percent and Kim Chittick, 18.48 percent. With provisional ballots left to count, who will take a spot on the council is still unknown.



For the Star Valley council, incumbent Gary Coon was leading with the most votes in early results followed by Bobby Davis and incumbent Barbara Hartwell. Incumbent George Binney and Raymond Armington had the fewest votes.

For Gila County Supervisor, District 3, Woody Cline had the edge over Kenny Evans with 53.75 percent of the votes. Whoever wins will take on incumbent John Marcanti, a Democrat, in November.

The incumbent supervisor of District 2, Mike Pastor, had a very strong lead, with 75 percent of early votes. Pastor will likely face Republican Tim Humphrey in the general.

For Gila County School Superintendent, Roy Sandoval had the lead over Gail Gorry, with 54.66 percent of the votes.

None of the candidates for state Senate or House in district 6 faces a challenger.

Republican incumbents Rep. Bob Thorpe and Rep. Brenda Barton will face Democrat Alex Martinez in November.

Nikki Bagley, a grape grower, former mayor of Jerome and community college professor, will face Sen. Sylvia Allen in the general election.