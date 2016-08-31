Man Injured In Atv Adcident

A man was critically injured Sunday afternoon after he crashed his quad near the Tonto Natural Bridge turnoff. An off-duty Phoenix police officer was driving on State Route 87 around 3 p.m. when he saw a man get thrown off his quad, roll through the air and land near the entrance to the bridge, said Pine Fire District Chief Gary Morris. It is unknown what caused the single seat quad to crash. The P-S paramedics responded and treated the patient. The male