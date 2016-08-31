Payson Schools Finance Cited

For the 24th year in a row, the Payson Unified School District Business Services Department received two Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting recognitions from the Association of School Business Officials International.

“The department is extremely proud of these two recognitions,” said Business Manager Kathie Manning.

An impartial panel judges governmental financial agencies based on the high standards of the program including demonstrating constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.