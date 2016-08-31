Pine-Strawberry School District School Stipends

The 110-student Pine-Strawberry School District has a couple of things in common with the 2,400-student Payson Unified School District.

Both rely heavily on donations from the community to provide extra money for teachers who work with students on things like sports, theater and clubs.

And both pay similar stipends.

Pine Superintendent Linda O’Dell recently presented the board with a list of stipends going to teachers who supervise assorted student activities in the tiny K-8 district.

The stipends mostly range from $600 to $1,800 —roughly similar to the stipends in Payson, with about 22 times as many students.

The governing board secretary gets $1,200 extra from the operating budget, plus another $1,800 from the tax credit donations for doubling as athletic director. The volunteer coordinator gets $1,500, from the operating budget. Each grade has a sponsor paid $600 to $1,200 from donations, the yearbook teacher gets $1,200 from donations and the student council adviser gets $1,200 from donations.

The sports program has 12 coaches, each making between $1,000 and $1,500. The total of $15,500 in stipends comes entirely from tax credit donations, according to a table of stipends presented to the board.

In Payson, the head football coach gets a $3,555 stipend, while most other head coaches get between $2,500 and $3,200. The middle school head coaches get about $1,300 and the assistant coaches get $750. The high school fine arts director gets $2,500 and the middle school athletic director gets $2,400.

The state auditor general’s report for 2014 shows that the number of students in the Pine K-8 district has declined steadily in the past 14 years, from about 209 to 110.

The district benefits from a state funding formula for small schools, which gives it far more money per student than districts like Payson.

The auditor general’s report indicated that the district’s total operational and per-student spending has gone from $7,229 per student in 2001 to $22,319 per student in 2014. In that same time, the average teacher salary has actually declined, drifting down from $45,215 to $42,783.

However, the district averages 6.8 students per teacher, compared to a state average of 19 students per teacher.

The district’s administrative cost per student is about $3,715, which compares to $2,835 for similar small districts and the statewide average of $757 per student.

Student scores gave the district a grade of B