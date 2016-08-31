Pine Water Snafu Costs Customer

Kurt Richardson thought the $3,200 quoted to him would cover the cost of a meter to get water to his retirement home in Pine.

Not so.

The Pine Strawberry Water Improve­ment District decided instead of putting the meter on nearby South Street he would have to run a new line from the more distant Old County Road.

That mistake would have added $7,000 to the sticker price and required Richardson to bring a pipe through a thicket of trees and brush. The previous estimate had him digging up a trench through a grass patch. Much easier and less expensive.

“I was told that it costs $3,200 and some dollars for a water meter to be put in,” said Richardson. “Well, so when I went to them I said, ‘Why’nt you come out and show me where I’d like to have the water meter.’ So, they did. They sent a couple of men out. I went back to the office staff before I closed to confirm, then said, ‘Go ahead and put it in.’ I closed and a week or 10 days went by nothing done, so I called them.”

When Richardson talked to the office staff, he learned about the changes and the doubling of the price tag.

So, Richardson attended his first PSWID meeting in July to bring this problem to the attention of the board.

“The first meeting I went to (Rus Brock) admitted he misunderstood what was going on,” said Richardson.

Richardson said the district agreed to revert to the original estimate — but he still has to cut through all the trees and brush to put in the line. He wishes he’d known about the extra cost and trouble before he bought the house — when he first sought an estimate, he told the board.

So Richardson attended the Aug. 18 to ask for a break to do the extra work.

“I’m kinda at your mercy,” he said. “I can bring the water on my land, (but) I’m asking you guys to give me $1,000 for the extra work it’s going to take rather than where you told me I could have it in the first place.”

He said he was in business and understands people make mistakes — he just feels an organization that makes a mistake should shoulder the cost.

“When I make one, I paid for it out of my own pocket,” he said.

The board disagreed.

Treasurer Mahir Hazine said PSWID is not a private company that can just change the fees on a whim.

“As a private business, he can make a decision to reduce or whatever,” said Hazine. “We’re a public district and we cannot arbitrarily waive fees.”

Hazine said he did drive out to the property, but could not tell that the change would make a difference in the length of the line.

PSWID co-chairman Trent McNealy said the district had made the most cost-effective decision by putting Richarsdon’s meter on Old County Road.

“Either way he would have to go through the same steps to run the service line to his house,” said McNealy.

He agreed the district couldn’t change its rates, but added, “It was a misunderstanding and I hope all of us learn from it,” said McNealy.

However, board member Richard James admonished the board for not giving Richardson a break.

“How he would use the $1,000 he was just talking about, is not to the point,” said James. “The point was he was told by one board member and office staff what the costs were. Then he went and bought the property. Then he was told of the increased cost. It was a mistake on our part ... we changed the procedure and it cost him. If he went to an attorney would he win? He’s got a complaint.”