Pine’S Trident Winery Getting Into The Spirit(S)

On a hot August day, 2.2 tons of grapes sat in Ray Stephens’ driveway.

“We can make 150 to 175 gallons of wine out of 1.2 tons of grapes,” said the owner of Trident Winery.

The winery has the distinction of being the only winery and tasting room in Gila County.

But first those grapes have to be crushed.

When thinking about crushing grapes, the 1956 episode of “I Love Lucy” comes to mind.

Remember that one?

Lucy, on vacation in Italy, decides to learn how to stomp grapes to prepare for a part in an Italian movie.

She quickly discovers that stomping grapes is hard work. Tired, Lucy starts to leave the grape-crushing pit, but her Italian partner berates her and refuses to let her leave. Lucy throws a pile of grapes at the Italian — who naturally throws grapes back at Lucy. They both end up in the barrel of crushed grapes.

At Stephens’ operation, instead of bare-footed grape-stompers he relied on an industrial-sized mixer, a committed assistant and helpful neighbors to crush the grapes.

Nina Seethaler rummaged through the huge boxes of grapes on the trailer in the garage to fish out five-gallon buckets of grapes.

Stephens ran the “industrialized stick blender” to crush the grapes gathered in five-gallon buckets.

“We call this the boat motor,” he said.

Britta Allen and Di Bustamante then pushed the pulp and juice from the pulverized grapes through a sieve, dumping the excess seeds and pulp into a trash can.

“We don’t have a regular crusher,” said Stephens.

When asked why they decided to help with the sticky, mushy and hot work of getting the grapes prepared, Allen said, “We’re just friends and he asked.”

Normally, Stephens does not use grapes in his wines. He finds other kinds of fruits, flowers or herbs.

Take Trident’s strawberry-chocolate wine: It has hints of cocoa, but has a strawberry colored blush and sweet tart taste.

The winery also makes an ocotillo wine from the flowers of the desert ocotillo plant. It’s more dry and light — kind of like a cup of chamomile tea chilled.

Other wines have been made out of melons, blackberries, or had maca added to them.

Maca is an herb from South America that many believe has medicinal qualities.

The variety of methods and tastes keeps him energized and excited about his work.

“I’m all about not being bored,” said Stephens.

So why boring old grapes?

“With the Chardonnay grapes, I’m going to do an orange or amber wine,” he said. “There’s no filtering of the skins.”

Most grape wines use just the juice, said Stephens. He won’t do that with this wine because he’s seeking the more full-bodied flavor that will come from this type of processing.

The other half of the grapes, Merlot, he will combine with a fruit, such as his Cabernet-Blackberry wine.

The secret behind Stephens’ wines lies in his connections with fruit producers and distributors.

In the case of these grapes, his friend Greg Gonerman who owns Chiricahua Ranch Vineyards sold him these two tons.

Stephens said Gonerman did the winery thing backward.

“He loves the growing of the grapes rather than making the wines,” said Stephens.

Most folks who wish to start a winery first buy grapes while they wait for theirs to mature, make wine and open a tasting room. As soon as they grow enough grapes, they make their own wine. But Gonerman found he had a pile of grapes with no way to process them, so he sold them to Stephens.

As Stephens talked about how he got the grapes, the industrialized stick blender decided to just stop. Just one of many things that can go wrong in the processing, said Stephens.

As Stephens waited for the industrialized stick blender to cool off, Seethaler, Allen and Bustamante focused on bringing in bucket after bucket of grapes.

It was all backing up with Stephens as the bottleneck. “Welcome to my world,” he said.

With a few knocks and taps with a tool, the blender started up again — and Stephens and his gang trudged on with the work of wrestling the grapes into wine.