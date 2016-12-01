Prescribed Burns Continue

The Tonto National Forest will continue conducting prescribed fire treatments in areas around Payson. Fire specialists will begin eliminating 174 acres of piles in the Diamond Point Summer Homes area, 10 miles northeast of Payson, on Monday, Nov. 28 and Tuesday, Nov. 29. Residual smoke may linger in these areas through Thursday, Dec. 1.

Tonto National Forest fire specialists will begin eliminating 248 acres of piles in the Colcord lookout tower area Wednesday, Nov. 30 through Thursday, Dec. 1. Smoke may linger in these areas through Sunday, Dec. 4.