Blue Cross Blue Shield Tries To Answer Questions

Blue Cross Blue Shield will serve as the only health insurance provider for Gila County residents who need to purchase an individual plan off of the federal affordable health care exchange.

This has sparked numerous questions.

Blue Cross attempted to answer some of the most common questions as well as invited past and future customers to contact Communications Director Andrea Parsons (phone: 602-864-4046, email: Andrea.Parsons@azblue.com).

The following are answers to common questions:

1) Will only HMO plans be available?

BCBS will only offer HMO plans, but it will have up to five different HMO plans available — depending on location. The plans fall under the titles, Everyday Health, Portfolio and Simple Health plans. Each has its own set of deductibles and premiums. For a list of the differences with each plan, please see: “Rural insurance rates soar” by Michele Nelson in the Nov. 15 Roundup.

2) Are primary care doctor’s required? Can new patients find their own primary care

doctor?

With HMOs a primary care physician must approve every specialist visit.

BCBS said renewing members will probably already have a primary care doctor, but check to make sure they still accept Blue Cross on the back of the insurance card.

If the doctor no longer accepts BCBS, call the number on the card for help finding a new primary care physician. For new members, BCBS will automatically match patients with a primary care physician. Patients can change the primary care physician up to six times per year.

Each time a change is made, the patient will receive a new member ID card with the updated information.

3) Where is up-to-date information on doctors in the local area?

BCBS Arizona’s website: azblue.com/findadoctor has a comprehensive list of doctors covered by the policy.

4) Will BCBS cover patients outside of the service area?

The 2017 plans have no out-of-network coverage, except for emergency care and limited special cases pre-approved by BCBS.

Emergency care is covered both in and out of Arizona whether the provider is in-network or non-network.

5) How do the new plan premiums change tax credits?

Changes in both premiums and personal finances affect tax subsidies for patients.

Healthcare.gov answers those questions.

Local insurance agents have suggested speaking with a professional to find better insurance deals.

• The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported that 75 percent of customers on the health exchange qualified for subsidies.

• HMOs often provide integrated care to focus on prevention and wellness. Doctors usually contract or work for the HMO.

• HMOs cover half of all ACA health plans, according to Healthcare.gov.

The deadline to sign up for an ACA plan is Dec. 15, 2016.



Coverage of 2016 plans ends on Dec. 31, 2016.

On Jan. 31, 2017 open enrollment for a new plan closes.