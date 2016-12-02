Community Almanac Friday, December 2, 2016

One-day only job fair

Whelan Security is growing and looking for bright and talented professionals to join its security team in Payson.

It is hosting a hiring event today only, from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, Dec. 2 at the Majestic Mountain Inn conference room.

Come learn about employment with Whelan, the benefits offered, submit an application and interview.

If you are interested in employment with Whelan but are not able to attend, please call 602-635-3077.

Christmas program Dec. 2

The First Friday event at the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., Payson, is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2.

It will feature festive holiday music and a Christmas carol sing-along with pianists Angeline Ng and Lisa Tan, harpist Laurie Galster, members of the Payson Choral Society, singers Steve Stevens and Jennifer Holly, and more.

Guests will enjoy the Nutcracker Suite piano duet, plus a variety of classical and beloved holiday songs and singing along with favorite carols.

The evening also includes cranberry pork sliders and green bean casserole. Donations for the food and music will be accepted to benefit the Deacons Food Pantry.

For more information, call 928-474-2059.

Christmas Model Train Display

See a recreation of Colorado railroads from the 1900s, complete with Santa, at the 7th Annual Christmas Model Train Display at the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., Payson.

Sponsored by the Mudhens Model Train Club Western Division, the display is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2 and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3.

As part of the event, the Community Presbyterian Child Learning Center will be selling cookies and hot chocolate from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 during the Electric Light Parade, with proceeds to benefit the center’s Angel Tree and other giving projects.

Christmas bazaars

The Hospital Auxiliary’s craft group hosts a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 in the activities building at the MHA Foundation Complex, 308 E. Aero Drive, Payson.

The Pine-Strawberry Arts and Crafts Guild Boutique is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 and Saturday Dec. 10. There are many handcrafted items available, including hand-woven baskets, unique jewelry, leather crafts, knitted and crocheted items, handmade aprons, clothing, pet attire and many seasonal crafts.

The boutique is located behind the Pine thrift shop at the senior center.

Gift wrapping offered

The KEY Club of Payson High School will wrap your holiday gifts for donations at the Walmart Garden Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3.

Proceeds are used to help send KEY Club members to leadership and educational conferences and finance many local service projects to better the Rim Country communities.

Angel Project fundraiser

The Mount Cross Lutheran Church is donating the use of its event center for the Angel Project, to collect toys and blankets for the needy, at Building B, 601 E. Hwy. 260, Payson, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3.

There will be auction baskets; sports home décor; beauty products; movies; candles; table games and kids toys; holiday décor; plus lots of holiday treats to enjoy: popcorn, cupcakes, popcorn balls, cakes and chocolate treats.

Call 480-322-2743 for more information.

Electric Light Parade

Payson’s annual APS Electric Light Parade celebrates Christmas Around the World starting at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 on Historic Main Street.

This is the 15th anniversary of the parade. So, now is the time to start scoping out the best spots to watch the parade travel from Green Valley Park to Sawmill Crossing.

Free Country Western dance lessons

Free Country Western dance lessons, including the Arizona 2-step, country waltz, and line dancing, will be offered from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Ox Bow Saloon of Payson with Lynn and John Pajerski.

Please bring a canned good or non-perishable item for donation to The Deacon’s Pantry community food bank. If you have any questions, call 480-734-1647.

Learn about Prosperity Zones

Nick Dranias, president of Compact for America Educational Foundation and Heartland Institute Expert, will speak on Prosperity Zones (not to be confused with Federal Promise Zones) to ignite growth in Arizona.

Dranias will explain to the Payson Tea Party members and friends, how “the ProsperityStates.org Initiative delivers free-market, limited-government best practices to a local community. Within these Prosperity Districts, state and local laws are reformed. If two states pass the same legislation, those reforms are permanent; if Congress consents, reforms within the Prosperity District become federal law. It is a reset button for any community that wants to level the playing field, eliminate red tape, and prosper.”

Legislation is being put forth in Arizona to create statutory authority for Prosperity Districts by consent of property owners in the district.

For instance, the Arizona School Board Association is very concerned about this, but the Town of Payson is talking about doing something similar for the American Gulch project. Is it like a SLE? With Trump’s election do we really need this anyway? Come bring your questions and join the discussion from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260. For more information, call 928-951-6774.

See’s Candy

The Soroptimist of Zane Grey Country again have See’s Candy available for sale at Western Village, 1104 S. Beeline Hwy., Payson. For special orders, call Jean at 928-474-6167.

Writer’s workshop

The Payson Public Library is presenting a free workshop offered by local author Melinda Williams from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the library, 328 N. McLane Rd., Payson.

Williams is a published author of Native American paranormal books. She also writes articles for Southern Writers Magazine, Native Hoop Magazine and teaches online writing classes for numerous Romance Writers of America chapters.

Community Breakfast

Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, hosts a Community Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Friday, Dec. 9.

This event is held the second Friday of every month and everyone is welcome. For details, call 928-474-5440.

Write a letter, change a life

Amnesty International Payson invites Rim residents and visitors to participate in its seventh Annual Global Write for Rights, Saturday, Dec. 10. Stop by the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd. anytime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Join human rights activists around the world working to free prisoners of conscience. We write letters to demand that the rights of individuals are respected and protected. More than 40,000 individuals have been freed as a result of this letter writing effort over the years. Laws to uphold human rights have been enacted; investigations into allegations of torture have been launched, and families have been reunited!

Refreshments will be served and letter writing materials provided. Participants will be writing for 12 urgent cases from the United States and around the world. It only takes 10 minutes to write a letter and change a life!

For information about the event, contact Penny at 928-978-1268 or Joan at 928-478-6295.

Payson Choral Society Christmas concert

The Payson Choral Society presents the community’s big Christmas concert at 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 and 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Payson High School Auditorium.

The theme of the concert is “Rejoice!” directed by Daria Mason with accompaniment by Lisa Tan.

Tickets may be purchased in advance from Choral Society members, at Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce and at the library. Tickets will also be available at the door before each concert. Concert tickets are $10 at the door and $8 in advance. Children and students up to age 18 are admitted free.



Proceeds from the concerts provide musical scholarships to middle school and high school students. These are awarded each year at the spring concert. For added information, call John Landino 928-468-0023.

Blood drives

Rim residents have a chance to participate in one of these upcoming blood drives.

Blood may be donated from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the old gym at Payson High School, 514 W. Wade Lane or from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22 at the main conference room of Banner Payson Medical Center, 807 S. Ponderosa.

Angel Project Toy Drive

Rim residents and visitors are invited to help 11-year-old Angel Alatriz until Tuesday, Dec. 20 to collect toys and other gift items to benefit Payson area children.

Donation boxes are at Sears, Little Caesar’s, Star Valley Storage and the Payson Barber Shop.

Angel Trees for the project are at Payson Wireless, Pandora’s Box, Maverik Cadillac Ranch Restaurant, Shear Oasis, Rue 21, Culver’s, Tiny’s Restaurant and Verizon Wireless.

Additional information is available from Angel’s mother, Leticia, 480-322-2743.

Library Friends of Payson Bookstore specials

During December, the Library Friends of Payson Bookstore features Christmas fiction, cookbooks, craft books, etc. at two for the price of one. As always, the second item must be of equal or lesser value than the first item.



Bookstore gift certificates are $3 and make perfect gifts for those hard to shop for people. Stop by and discover the bookstore’s holiday treasures.

The bookstore will also be offering all regular size paperbacks at the amazing value of 10 for $1. This is an opportunity to stock up on books by your favorite authors for those cold winter days to come.

Another special this month is a free cookbook with any purchase. This is a good time of year to discover some new recipes.

Bookstore stock is constantly changing, so stop by often. All proceeds directly support the library.

The LFOP Bookstore is located to the right of the circulation desk just inside the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. For more information, visit our website at www.libraryfriendsofpayson.org.

New hours at library

The Payson Public Library’s hours of operation have changed. The library’s new hours are:

Fridays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mondays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Tuesdays: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesdays: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursdays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed Sundays and holidays.

Volunteers needed to help prepare tax returns

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free volunteer tax assistance and preparation service.

The service helps local taxpayers with low to moderate incomes, with special attention given to those 60 and older.

Volunteers receive free IRS certified training prior to working with taxpayers. You must be willing to commit at least four hours per week during the tax season from Feb. 1 through April 15 after being certified. If you are interested, email paysontaxaide@gmail.com or phone Lori at 928-478-6460.