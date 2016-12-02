County Buildings In Payson Have Long, Twisted, Aggravating History

The Roundup recently reported that the Gila County Board of Supervisors awarded a $71,940 contract to Woodson Engineering & Surveying of Flagstaff to provide pre-design services for site development alternatives focused on how to make the best use of the available property and existing buildings.

The project has vacillated from addressing the whole complex from Highway 87 to the west side of the old NAPA building on Main to just the sheriff’s satellite office and jail along with the NAPA building and now back to the entire footprint.

The contract award puts Gila County’s courthouse complex in Payson closer to seeing improvements that have been discussed for years.

The Payson county complex and the assorted ancillary spaces have been woefully inadequate for most of its history.

Even as far back at early January 1965 there have been problems. Jailed for the theft of beer, four Payson teens were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning from a faulty furnace in the county jail on West Main, not long after it had opened for business.

For a long time the county’s only facilities in the Payson area were the

sheriff’s satellite office and the jail on the corner of West Main and South Colcord, along with the county yard. All the county services for Northern Gila County were handled out of the sheriff’s office — including court cases.

Court cases were held in a small, dark, damp room at the back of the jail building. Attending a case, you could see it was also used for storage, with miscellaneous materials stacked up in the southwest corner of the room to the right of judge’s bench. It was so small the jury, defendant, prosecution and any gallery occupants were practically sitting on top of each other. At one point there was a design to update the sheriff’s office in Payson with a second story, but that never materialized.

Eventually the county acquired what was originally built as an office complex by a local real estate developer. It is what now makes up the bulk of the county facilities on the west side of the Beeline, bordered on the north by West Frontier, on the west by Colcord and on the south by the chamber office. It afforded more space for the growing county services needed by the Rim Country’s expanding population, but today the cramped court conditions are not much better than they were in that little room behind the jail years ago.

Retired Superior Court Judge Peter Cahill, in March 2015, discussed his concerns about the facilities.

“It’s been a quest of mine for 12 years to get better facilities (in Payson) so trials can be held in minimal acceptable space,” said Cahill.

He said when the supervisor’s office, county administration and community development moved to the building on Hwy. 260 it gave some space for staff to spread out, but it did nothing for the Superior Court or county attorney. Often on Monday, when Cahill scheduled trials in Payson, the area outside the court building was filled with people waiting because they wanted to be there for a family member who may be either the defendant or victim or have some other interest in what will be taking place in a particular trial.

He said the Superior Court needs enough space to have trials in an adequate and acceptable space. Right now, there is room to seat only eight-member juries. When a serious crime is before the court — one in which the defendant faces a potential sentence of 30 or more years — they are guaranteed a right to trial with a jury of 12. To seat a jury of 12, a pool of 40 to 50 people must be called for jury duty. The only court facilities that can accommodate that many potential jurors are in Globe.

“Our goal is to have a facility for Superior Court in Payson that will allow us to summon 40 to 50 jurors and have trial requiring 12 people (on the jury).”

He said one of his first trials involved a Payson incident and had to be held in Globe. Many of the witnesses were Payson police officers — there would be four or five Payson Police Department vehicles in the Globe courthouse parking lot every day.

“That was inefficient and wrong.” He started to have trials in Payson when it was possible.

It was Cahill’s hope that an expansion plan for the courts would provide a number of benefits.

• Cases would be held in the right place

• A pool large enough to create a 12-member jury could be summoned and accommodated

• It would not be necessary to transport prisoners to and from Globe

• Victims would be given more separation from defendants

• Witnesses would have easier access to the court

• The public would have easier access to the court

“Justice is not done if the public doesn’t have access to the courthouse. Open justice requires that people should have reasonable access. No one can do that here unless they travel to Globe and that’s not right,” Cahill said.

“The county is obligated to provide full services to all citizens and that should include trials.”

While the acquisition of the office complex on the corner of Beeline and West Frontier provided some elbow room, services overflowed into other spaces. County health and the Community Assistance Program (CAP) and the University of Arizona Extension Services were carved out in an ancillary building on the northwest side of the property. Later the county brought in a two-office modular complex to provide space for the satellite offices of the county recorder and assessor.

Then in 2009 it acquired the First American Title building on East Hwy. 260 in Payson, providing more space for the District One county supervisor and community development staff. Before the move, the two occupied the second floor of the courts building.

This acquisition followed the failure of a multi-million bond issue the county had tried to win approval for in the 2008 election.

Since then the county has purchased property to the west of the sheriff’s station and the modular offices.

An old home, originally occupied the first of the properties purchased. It was demolished, but as of yet, no action has been taken toward using it for expansion of the county complex.

The second purchase was of the NAPA building on West Main. Most of the discussion regarding it has been to remodel it to better accommodate the courts. A variety of plans have been drawn up for the potential remodel, but none have gone beyond the general review stage.

All manner of experts have participated, even someone specializing in what court facilities need. That particular expert was Cahill’s doing, he used part of his budget to hire a consulting architect through the National Center for State Courts in Williamsburg, Va.

The building remains just as it was when the previous owners vacated — at least from the outside.

The contract with Woodson requires the following elements be completed within 160 days from the notice to proceed from the county to the company:

• Review and analysis of existing site-related data

• Vehicular traffic patterns

• Parking analysis

• Pedestrian and American with Disabilities Act facilities

• Drainage analysis

• Utilities

• Existing vegetation

• Signage and monumentation

• Preliminary design alternatives

• Final design alternatives

The county’s budget for the 2016-17 fiscal year includes the launch of a five-year capital improvement project priority list and funding.

The budget includes a provision of $3.5 million to fund the FY17 capital expenditure plan and a good chunk of that is supposed to come to Northern Gila County for the courthouse project.