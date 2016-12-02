Girls Gain Valuable Experience

Payson opened the girls basketball season by gaining some very valuable experience in the challenging Goodyear Desert Edge Scorpion Shootout on Nov. 25-26.

That tournament gave the Longhorns a chance to face four bigger schools.

The Class 3A Longhorns lost to 6A Tucson Magnet 75-12, 6A Glendale Copper Canyon 56-32 and 5A Glendale Kellis 45-31 and beat 4A Prescott.

Two key players — Raegen Ashby and Makyla Hill — missed the tournament with illnesses.

“I was very happy with the tournament,” said Payson coach Miles Huff. “We were exposed to some very high level competition that showed our team what we need to work on.

“It was a much faster and more physical game than we are used to and it made us better.

“The girls worked hard, stayed positive and gained valuable experience.”

Payson faces schools similar in size as it gets into regularly-scheduled power points games beginning at 5:30 p.m. today at 3A Fountain Hills. The boys game follows at 7.

The Longhorns play at Camp Verde on Tuesday before opening the home schedule at 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 against Queen Creek Casteel.