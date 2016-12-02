Grapplers Open 1-1

Payson opened the wrestling season by going 1-1 in a triangular match at San Tan Valley Combs on Nov. 22.

The Longhorns lost 43-30 to the host Coyotes and beat Phoenix Washington 42-39.

Five Longhorns — Dylan Keeney (132 pounds), Brendan Macnab (138), Chance Elmer (152), Chris Johnson (160) and Hunter Harold (195) — went 2-0 to lead Payson. Keeney, Macnab and Elmer all recorded two pins, while Harold also produced 12 points with a pin and a forfeit.

The Longhorns were scheduled to host one of just two home dual matches at Wilson Dome at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 against Chinle, Flagstaff and St. Johns.

Payson heads to the Peoria Liberty Invitational on Dec. 2 and 3.

Combs 43, Payson 30

106 — Sean McDougal (C) forfeit; 113 — Corbin Nelson (C) forfeit; 120 — Ty Richardson (C) forfeit; 126 — Jadon Barber (C) d. Alan Cerna 6-3; 132 — Dylan Keeney (P) d. Preston Vongvilay 1:11; 138 — Brendan Macnab (P) d. Dalton Kenosky 1:57; 145 — Brooks Randall (P) d. Colton Letner 5-2; 152 — Chance Elmer (P) d. Justin Rowe 5:50; 160 — Chris Johnson (P) d. Fide Quirarte 8-4; 170 — Kyle Flake (C) d. Daniel Cluff 15-4; 182 — Jon Taunima (C) d. Emerson Carr 3:19; 195 — Hunter Harold (P) d. Brayden Todd 3:44; 220 — Isiah Jacobs (C) d. Ulises Vasquez 1:55; 285 — Sam Taunima (C) d. Myles Randall :30.

Payson 42, Washington 39

106 — Damien Alvarez (W) forfeit; 113 — Andres Damacio (W) forfeit; 120 — Alex Aragon (W) forfeit win; 126 — Brayan Gallar Suarez (W) d. Cerna 4:44; 132 — Keeney (P) d. Victor Hernandez 5:00; 138 — Macnab (P) d. Jordan Patton 1:21; 145 — Nathaniel Little (W) d. B. Randall 8-5; 152 — Elmer (P) d. David Pena 5:59; 160 — Johnson (P) forfeit; 170 — Cluff (P) forfeit; 182 — Carr (P) forfeit; 195 — Harold (P) forfeit; 220 — Nathaniel Limas (W) d. Vasquez 3:00; 285 — Timothy Wysocki (W) d. M. Randall 2:43.