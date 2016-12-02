Gridiron Grit Also Fuels Horns On Hardwood

Denver White sees a lot of similarities between Payson’s varsity boys basketball team and the football team.

Payson overcame a slow start on the gridiron and turned into one of the best teams in the state.

So the first-year Longhorns head basketball coach wasn’t one bit concerned about an 0-3 record in a challenging field in the season-opening Poston Butte Thanksgiving Classic on November 21-23.

“The boys are coming together, getting better and better every day,” White said. “It’s like football.

“I love this group. They’re fighters. They never give up. I think that’s kind of been the mentality this year at Payson. There are lots of similarities (with football team). My starting five are right from the football team.”

Which partly explains the winless record in the tournament. Those players missed the first two weeks of practice helping the football team advance to the state quarterfinals for the first time in eight years.

Now those same players hope to lead the basketball team to the state tournament for the first time since 2012.

To do that, they’ll have to finish in the top three at the 3A East Tournament to secure one of the 18 automatic berths in the 24-team single-elimination Class 3A tournament, or play well enough to earn one of the six at-large berths based on the power rankings.

The AIA realignment has the Longhorns back in the challenging 3A East Region also featuring Blue Ridge, Holbrook, Show Low, Snowflake and Winslow.

At least one 3A East team has reached the 3A/Division 3 semifinals each of the last 14 seasons. Two made it that far four times in that period. Snowflake (D3) in 2015 and Holbrook (3A) in 2011 won state titles.

Snowflake has reached the semifinals four times in the last five years. Of course, Payson reached the 3A final in both 2007 and 2008.

White thinks a roster featuring eight seniors is good enough to get the Longhorns back in the postseason.

“I think these boys are going to do really good,” he said. “These boys scrap and they will be fun to watch.

“Our single goal is to make it to the state playoffs. Then it’s anybody’s game.”

White was encouraged as he watched his team begin to figure things out and improve in each game of the Poston Butte tournament.

“All my starters were playing football, so I only had them for three days before the tournament,” the coach said. “You can see we progressed.”

The 3A Longhorns lost to 3A Florence 86-64 the first day, to 5A Poston Butte 81-45 the next day and to 4A San Tan Valley Combs 70-61 the final day.

“We looked like football players playing basketball the first game,” White said. “We were rusty and I played everybody trying to find out who were going to be my starters.

“I think we played Poston Butte a lot better. I was still playing everybody trying to see where everybody fits in.

“In the last game against Combs, we were within two points until the last three minutes. I had figured out who my starters were.”

That game also revealed what a physical team Payson is.

“Pretty much all my starters were in foul trouble,” White said.

He said the Longhorns would beat Combs if they played again.

The Longhorns opened the regular season at Queen Creek Casteel on Wednesday. They play at Fountain Hills tonight. They don’t open the home schedule until hosting Phoenix Northwest Christian on December 13.