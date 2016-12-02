Payson Concrete Charity Donations

Payson Concrete, 1900 E. Highway 260, holds an annual food drive and this year delivered a truck bed full of food for the St. Vincent de Paul food bank just in time for Thanksgiving. The food is collected through the month of October when Payson Concrete offers a discount to any contractor or buyer who brings in canned food. In return for donating at least two cans of food per yard, Payson Concrete gives contractors a $5 discount on every yard of concrete. Kim Turney, office manager (at right in front), said many contractors go above and beyond and donate hundreds of cans. She estimates they collected a couple tons of food this year. All of the food collected is donated to local food banks. Payson Concrete also donates $1,000 each to the Special Olympics, Time Out Shelter, Payson Senior Center and St. Vincent. Turney said they would keep donating every year for as long as they can.