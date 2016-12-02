Reading The Range Aids Ranchers, Forest Service

Studying a small square of soil, Ashley Hall brushed her hand over several strands of grasses outside the Shoofly Ruins northeast of Payson on a crisp clear morning in mid November. She bent down and pulled the grasses to the side, noting on a tablet the different varieties, their density and the amount of bare ground.

This data will help her and rancher Ray Tanner, who has an allotment to let his cows graze in the area, understand what is happening with the land and if it’s sustainable to let cows continue to graze here.

Tanner is among half of the ranchers with grazing allotments in the Tonto National Forest monitoring the land and using the collected data for range management in a program known as Reading the Range.

Reading the Range is a unique partnership among ranchers, the Forest Service and scientists that has helped ease environmental concerns that these lands are being overgrazed.

Tanner, who owns a ranch in Star Valley, has 500 head of cattle that he moves among several areas depending on the time of year. He started ranching in 2005 after selling his auto dealership in the Valley and moving to Rim Country for a life more connected to the land.

“A lot of people have the impression that ranch management is just waiting for it to rain and then turning the cows out, but there is lots more to it,” he said.

Maintaining the health of

the land is good business for Tanner. Without grass for his cows to eat, they become malnourished.

Reading the Range was started in 2000 after a dispute between a rancher and the U.S. Forest Service. The Forest Service was considering removing livestock from the rancher’s grazing allotment. The man, along with the president of the Gila County Cattle Growers, went to the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension and asked agent Jim Sprinkle for help. A plan was made to gather data and create a range management proposal to address the Forest Service’s

environmental concerns.

Thanks to a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program launched a year later.

The program has expanded from four allotments in 2001 to 50 allotments on 1.23 million acres.

Sprinkle worked on the range program until last year when he left. Hall, an area assistance agent with the U of A, took over this year.

She and several others were out in the fields north of Shoofly recently collecting data, including the plant species, density, precipitation, slope and grazing history. The last time this was done was three years ago.

Hall takes the information collected back to the U of A where it is analyzed and incorporated into NEPA documents and operating instructions on the Tonto National Forest.

Tanner said he won’t be moving his cattle on to this area to graze this year because the Forest Service is planning a 1,200-acre controlled burn in the area in January.

Tanner said he has seen the landscape change a lot since he started ranching the area. The hillside used to be covered in juniper, but thanks to clearing work it is now thinned to a few bushes. Juniper saplings are starting to sprout up so Tanner hopes the prescribed burn will cut those back since cows need a lot of grass to eat and junipers use a lot of the groundwater.

On average, a cow/calf pair eats 26 pounds of grasses a day.

Tanner said the data collected by Hall and her team helps establish long-term trends. They can see if grass production — and there are about 10 types of grasses in the area — is going up, remaining stable or declining.

If the prescribed burn goes well, Tanner said he could have his cattle back on this land in a year or two.

Until then, they will keep monitoring the land.

Besides the U of A and Forest Service, the range pro­gram is collaboration between the Natural Resources Con­servation Service, Gila County Cattle Growers, Gila County Board of Supervisors and Tonto Natural Resources Conservation District.