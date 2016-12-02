‘Rules Don’T Apply’ Is A Very Touching Film Of Love

Warren Beatty has had one of the stellar careers in 20th century American cinema. He hasn’t made a film in 15 years so I wanted to see this drama revolving around the eccentric billionaire Howard Hughes.

I especially wanted to see it because Warren Beatty directed the film. He wrote the screenplay. He plays the pivotal role of Howard Hughes. He also produced the film. How did he do with a project that he controlled entirely? He did great. He has manufactured one of the most intensely emotional films of the year.

What a galaxy of stars Beatty has enticed into his film. Smaller supporting roles are filled by the likes of Paul Sorvino, Matthew Broderick, Candice Bergen, Annette Bening, Oliver Platt, Alec Baldwin and Martin Sheen. Holy smokes, what a cast of famous names and actors who have been a part of the movie scene for decades and decades. All of these actors play people who help, aid, abet and support Hughes as drivers, lawyers and staff of every description.

His leading lady is young and not well-known Lilly Collins who played Snow White in the recent “Mirror, Mirror.” Her transformation over the course of the film might well earn her an Oscar nom.

Alden Ehrenreich is the leading man. Ehrenreich plays a driver assigned by Hughes to tote a young starlet around. The starlet is Lilly Collins.

The movie is the story of the two young people who live under the power of the oddball, but very powerful Howard Hughes. They are forbidden by their employment agreements to fraternize, which works a hardship upon the young people constantly around each other.

This film wears a light PG-13 rating and lasts for two hours and six minutes. Warren Beatty and the other producers spent a reasonable $25 million to make the movie, but so far it has not attracted an audience. The domestic gross receipts amount thus far to a minuscule $600,000.

I don’t know if it will ever find sufficient numbers of movie goers to pay the freight, but this four and a half saw blade film makes superlative movie making.

With the most unlikely ingredients, Warren Beatty has concocted a very touching film of love under bizarre circumstances.