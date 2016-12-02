Santa And Mrs Claus Make The Rounds

Santa and Mrs. Claus were busy the weekend after Thanksgiving with appearances at the Swiss Village Lighting on Friday, Nov. 25 in Payson and at the Pine Festival of Lights at the Pine Strawberry Community Center, Saturday, Nov. 26. This photo, from the Pine event, shows the couple were ready for the crowd of youngsters who gathered to greet them — Mrs. Claus with a basket of candy canes and Santa with his sack.