Sports Club’S Turkey Shoot Fun For Everyone

At first glance, Arreta Hamrick thought she’d completely missed the target.

She spotted a big black dot someone had placed outside the target area.

Upon closer inspection, she found the hole her shot produced.

“A nine! I got a nine?” she exclaimed, as if she found it hard to comprehend.

The retired Payson physician’s assistant began to jump up and down.

“I can’t believe I got a turkey. I got a turkey,” she screamed with delight.

“I didn’t pay $100 for it, either.”

No, just $2.

Hamrick took part in the annual Tonto Rim Sports Club (TRSC) Turkey Shoot at Jim Jones Shooting Range just south of Payson. For $2 per contest, winners in the many target shooting contests throughout the day took home a turkey.

“Last year we had 40 turkeys and I’m thinking we’re right at that same amount, maybe 44 or 45, right in there,” said Tonto Rim Sports Club president Ruth Switzer.

Many people entered the various handgun, rifle, shotgun and archery contests hoping to win a turkey to put on their family’s Thanksgiving table.

Others, like Payson’s Mary McEvoy come back every year expecting to win a turkey.

“Yes I do,” said the former editor of the Tonto Rim Sports Club Newsletter. “I love to shoot. My favorite is the shotgun. I’ve got a Remington 1100 auto I used to shoot my deer with back east.

“But I just like shooting. It’s a fun time. You meet a lot of nice new people coming in trying to shoot and win the turkey.”

Like Hamrick, who beat six others — a collection of several men and a couple of kids — in the rifle contest from 100 yards.

Unlike McEvoy, a veteran shooter who spends a healthy amount of money entering a variety of contests from pistols to rifles and shotguns, Hamrick had only picked up a gun once prior to three months ago.

“I shot a shotgun once on my 16th birthday,” she said. “That was it. Since then I’ve never touched a gun.”

But that changed three months ago when she met Ed Niche, a trainer at Anytime Fitness and one of the Tonto Rim Sports Club volunteers.

“I said something about wanting to learn how to get a gun and he offered to bring me out,” Hamrick said. “He told me all about Ladies Day at the range. So we’ve been out a few times and I’m shooting all kinds of different stuff and I want to hunt.”

TRSC recently started holding a Ladies Day the second Sunday of each month at the range.

“The ladies come out and learn to use handguns,” Switzer said.

“What we have learned is gentlemen buy guns for their wives who think they are wonderful. But the ladies have decided these guns are not appropriate for them. So now they are learning to shoot their own guns that their husbands have bought for them to replace the first choice the husbands made.

“So it’s been really exciting. We are introducing them to a lot of different types of shooting.

“And in January we are going to have a ladies self-defense/home defense taught by a retired police officer from Phoenix. This is for the ladies to protect themselves without a gun within their own home. Guns aren’t always available. Because we’re mothers we keep our guns locked up and away from the children and this is for themselves to be comfortable in their own home.”

And women took home their share of turkeys in the annual turkey shoot. But so did a large number of men, including Payson’s Phil Goddard, who used his .22 caliber pistol from 15 yards to shoot his way to a straight flush in a new game this year — poker. For $2, contestants get five shots to produce the best poker hand they can, shooting cards on a target.

“I tell you it was a lot easier than the guys I shoot with down in the Valley,” Goddard said. “They shoot flypaper with little flies on the paper scattered all over. This was better; a little easier, but a lot of fun.”

The TRSC member was excited to win the main course for his family’s Thanksgiving table.

“I’m getting ready to make a call down to the family down there and tell them don’t go buy a turkey,” he said. “We’re all set. I have family down in Mesa and Maricopa.”

About halfway through the four-hour event, Switzer declared it a success.

“This is the largest attendance we’ve had,” she said. “We’re really happy to see this many people out. So far we’ve had 34 sign up.”

Contest winners are only allowed to win one turkey, so some of the better marksmen wind up donating turkeys to a local food bank. The turkeys are sponsored by Safeway, which sells them to TRSC at cost. Money from entry fees go to cover the cost of the turkeys, Switzer said.

“The main thing is to have people come out and have fun,” she said.

And it appeared most did.

TRSC family memberships cost $50 per year, beginning in January and running through the end of December. For that cost the whole family can head out to the range and shoot.

“If you’re a member you can come 24/7 for availability in any of the bays we have,” Switzer said. “On Saturday it’s open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for $5 a person (for non-members) to shoot as long as they want. The club has volunteer range safety officers on hand each Saturday.

“On Saturdays it’s easier to join because you must have a range orientation before you are accepted as a member,” Switzer said.

Switzer said the TRSC has about 1,100 members. For more information, call Ed Niche at 928-468-9075.