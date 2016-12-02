Stranded Father And Son Rescued

A father and son were forced to camp out for three days after their truck went off a dirt road east of Roosevelt Lake Thanksgiving weekend.

The father and son were supposed to meet other campers in the area on Friday, Nov. 25 but when they did not show up, the other campers contacted the Gila County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, the GCSO called the Arizona Department of Public Safety Air Rescue Helicopter to help search.

Ranger 52, which is stationed out of Tucson, responded and with no precise location to look, began searching in an area along U.S. 60 from Globe.

While Ranger was in the air, the GCSO received information from a hunter who had seen a truck near the Salt River about 20 miles east of Roosevelt Lake.

Ranger flew to that area and found the father and son outside their tent waving down the helicopter.

Ranger landed and the crew found the father and son in good shape.

The father said that their truck had slid down a steep hill in soft dirt and they were unable to get it back up to the road. They had been stranded since Friday night, living from the camping supplies they brought with them.

“These two did everything right and were prepared for the emergency. They had supplies available and they let others know where they were going. They also made themselves visible when they became stranded,” said Southern Air Rescue Supervisor/Pilot Hunter French.

DPS reminds everyone to let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return. Never hike alone, have a friend with you, expect drastic changes in weather, expect and plan for problems that will arise. Have the proper equipment available and carry plenty of food and water.