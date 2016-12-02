Swartwood Promises Lots Of Changes

Mayor-elect Craig Swartwood said there are going to be a lot of changes when he takes office Dec. 15, from shaking up the police department to re-working fire codes and a new marketing campaign, Swartwood said he has a lot he wants to accomplish in the next two years.

Speaking at the Republican Club meeting Tuesday, Swartwood said after giving so many speeches in recent months, he is anxious to take office and get to work.

At the top of his priority list is “repairing” the police department.

The town recently re-worked the budget to offer every police officer a raise. The department has long struggled to attract a full staff of officers, losing them to higher paying agencies around the state and some applicants failing to get through the academy and make it on to the force.

Swartwood said he has heard that morale is down in the department and he wants to “get to the bottom of that.”

Besides taking a hard look at how the department is run under longstanding Chief Don Engler, Swartwood said he wants to see the town complete a salary study, both on the police department and the town as a whole. The study would look at when raises are given and how they are administered and if the town is on par with other communities in terms of wages.

Swartwood said residents could expect to see work begin on these issues by February.

Fire prevention

Beyond the police department, Swartwood said his next priority is holding a work-study session to review the fire code and Firewise program.

The council reviewed these issues in 2014 when it held several meetings to discuss adopting the Wildland-Urban Interface (WUI) Code, a set of building codes relating to new home construction, and Firewise, a program that urges homeowners to trim branches, clear brush and generally clean up their yards to create a defensible space around their home that will help cut the threat of a wildfire reaching their home.

Many of the houses in Payson have trees crowding right up against them, with carpets of pine needles on the roof and filling the rain gutters. Such conditions make it easier for fires to race through the treetops and then potentially from house to house through a whole neighborhood.

Some homeowners associations and neighborhoods have worked with residents to encourage brush clearing and a Firewise approach through the years, but Swartwood said more needs to be done to get all residents on board.

He said there is still the myth that “Fire-wising” your property means clear cutting.

When Swartwood’s insurance agent approached him and said he would need to clean up his yard or risk losing his coverage, Swartwood said he had the undergrowth picked up and overhanging branches trimmed back.

“It is not as draconian as some think,” he said. “It is common sense stuff.”

In 2014, the council mostly rejected any new fire codes, saying while they’re all for educating the public about fire dangers and voluntary Firewise programs, they don’t support “big government” dictating new home construction standards that could scare off development.

Payson has mulled adopting a version of the International Wildland-Urban Interface Code (IWUIC) for years.

The IWUIC alters the building codes for new home construction — it would not require retrofits of existing homes.

The code covers the use of ignition resistant building materials and techniques, driveway access for fire apparatus, landscaping plans, water supply requirements and sprinkler systems, among other things.

The measure to adopt IWUIC codes failed.

Besides reviewing these codes again, Swartwood said he wants to discuss the Firewise program, which Councilor Fred Carpenter has been doing research on along with the fire department. He said Fire Chief David Staub and Carpenter had some ideas about the program to make it work.

Rates

Another area Swartwood wants to review is rates, mainly water and sanitary fees.

In 2014, the council approved water rate increases to fund the C.C. Cragin pipeline project.

The average water users bill is going from $37.88 a month to $60.78 by 2018, meaning Payson will have one of the highest water rates in the state.

Proponents of the project say the town will be one of the few communities with a forever water source when the pipeline is complete, something not many towns in Arizona or the Southwest can say.

Also in 2014, the council lowered impact fees, assessing a $6,592/equivalent dwelling unit water fee for both commercial and residential, lowering the impact fees on new construction by 36 percent.

The council also agreed to drop all other impact assessments.

Swartwood said he plans to appoint a committee in March to review water fees and even though the council has no control over the Northern Gila County Sanitary District, its fees too.

Swartwood said he wants to find out if the town is scaring away businesses with onerous impact fees. He said he is just “curious” and has no opinion if the fees are too high, but wants to find out for sure where they stand compared to other communities.

Marketing

Something Swartwood is already working on is the town’s new marketing campaign: Adventure Where We Live.

Along with Joe Klein, Cameron Davis and several others, Swartwood has been pushing the new slogan. He said the goal is to get people to come up and visit Payson and see all of the activities it has to offer. It is also a push to get local residents out and enjoying the area.

Swartwood promised that residents would see big strides made with tourism between now and the summer.

“I think you will be surprised,” he said. “I have never seen such a community so energized by a new campaign. We are going to give visitors a reason for them to stop.”

Main Street

One of the questions brought up at Tuesday’s meeting was what Swartwood would do to address Main Street.

Swartwood said he likes the idea of rebranding the area Old Town to give it a new identity. To encourage new growth, he is open to offering incentives to businesses and individuals that construct site built structures in the area. This could be in the form of waiving building fees or other fees.

Swartwood will speak again about his proposals at the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce luncheon at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the Mazatzal Hotel and Casino. Tickets are $20 at the door and include a buffet lunch.