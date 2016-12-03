After Tragedy, Family Gathers For Five-Generation Photo

This Thanksgiving was a special one for several residents of Payson, who flew to Florida to pose for a five-generation photo.

Savannah Bartlemus, 19, and Dylan Adreon, 20, along with Savannah’s mother Brandy and grandparents Jim and Mary Speiser, packed their two sons into a plane to be with the great-great-grandparents of the two boys, Kameron, 20 months, and Nathan, 5 months.

Also along on the trip was the Speisers’ other daughter, Shannon Beecher, 37. The family had Thanksgiving dinner at the home of great-great-grandparents Bill and Donna Soucie of Edgewater, Fla.

“We’ve been planning this trip for a year and a half,” says local matriarch Mary Speiser, a 14-year resident of Payson.

But recent events nearly prevented the reunion from happening at all. In early November, an explosion rocked the young couple’s Zurich Drive apartment, destroying the building and all their belongings.

Bartlemus and Adreon were in their second floor apartment when they were suddenly “blown up in the air” by the force of the blast. They crawled around on their hands and knees searching for their babies, who miraculously didn’t seem to have been harmed. (Since the incident, however, both have exhibited breathing difficulty.)

They then dropped the infants off the second floor to neighbors waiting below.

The exact cause of the explosion is still under investigation, but a gas leak is suspected.

“This incredible Thanks­giving trip and this photo almost didn’t happen,” says Savannah. “We have so much to be thankful for, we could be sitting at the table listing our blessings for half an hour before we start to eat!”

The couple plans to wed in May of next year.