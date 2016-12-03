Blanket Of White Stuff Gives Holiday Decorations Special Look

Christopher Creek is in the snow business following last Sunday night’s blanketing. Initially, there was three to four inches around town with reports from Susan Keown and the Colcord Road area detailing as much as eight inches. White stuff covering the ground does a great job of enhancing the holiday decorations along the Loop.

Twenty-five years ago last weekend the area received 20 inches of snow. We know this from the Rimside Review column by Pam Milhon back in 1991.

Thanksgiving Day featured winds up to 50 miles-an-hour here in the Creek. Remaining leaves have fallen, but so too have several large trees. Some property damage and power line issues were the result. Down on Columbine Road at the Karen and Bo Ficula cabin, damage was limited.

The little cabin on the creek across from the Landmark lost a good deal of rolled roofing and tar paper. That is the cabin from which Susan Allen left to seek help in the 1970 flood. For at least 30 years, to my knowledge, that place has been unoccupied.

Overnight lows down to the mid-teens this week will test everyone’s skill at winterizing cabins, mobile homes and travel trailers around town. Years ago the Creek experienced seven below zero temperatures that resulted in a tremendous number of plumbing failures.

One often-overlooked item is the plastic pump under the washing machine. A quart of household antifreeze and a brief spin cycle will save a repair bill.

Snow and cold weather makes for a perfect time to fire up the slow cooker. John Buchholz stopped by Sunday on his way to the Valley after winterizing their cabin out in Ponderosa Springs. He dropped off a bag of gourmet pinto beans and some hot and spicy venison sausage.

Sausage, beans, onions, garlic and basil went in the pot Monday evening and the savory aroma filled the cabin on a 20-degree Tuesday morning. John, that sausage was absolutely wonderful.

Once again, the Christopher Creek Homeowners Association will host the children’s Christmas Party at the Christopher-Kohl’s Fire Station at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10.

Pam Voita, Rosemary Elston and Karen Thornton would enjoy having some volunteers to help them that day.

Santa recently told me that the annual visits to Christopher Creek have come to be the highlight of his year. For the last 15 years for sure, Santa says he gets a big kick out of seeing the joy and wonder in the eyes of the kids he comes to visit. He has so much fun, this year he decided to invite Mrs. Claus to join him to share the day.

The Christopher Creek Electric Light Parade forms up at Tall Pines Market at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10. Can we match the record of 26 entries set in 2014? Sheila’s Christmas party at Creekside is the final destination.

If you are down in the Valley for the winter and need a Creek fix once in a while, get on the Facebook group Tribute to Christopher Creek. Former Creeker and current Payson resident Dean Shields does a fine job editing and updating the site’s banner each day or so. She selects from pictures submitted from some of the 500-plus members and contributors.

The archive of thousands of photos could take an entire afternoon of reviewing. Stunning scenery and wildlife make for enjoyable and nostalgic visits to the page.

Stan Szczepanski, or Pops as we knew him, was a compassionate man. During the time some 20 years ago when he and Marlys had the Landmark, outside dining along the Creek became more and more popular. One downside of this popularity was the attraction of critters to the food scraps often remaining.

It was a time of a very prolific population of skunks around here. Pops would live-trap these striped kitties rather than eliminate them permanently. He would then take them for a ride in his old pickup. He released his captives at the same location each time — atop the Rim on the outskirts of Forest Lakes ... and that’s another week in the Creek.