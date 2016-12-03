Celebrating National Mutt Day

December 2nd is National Mutt Day! When I looked up the word “mutt” in the dictionary, Merriam-Webster was so rude!

Mutt - noun informal; humorous, derogatory; a dog, especially a mongrel.

Obviously neither Merriam nor Webster has been to HSCAZ! Our “mutts” have charisma! Studies have proven that “mutts” tend to be healthier overall, live longer, are better behaved and can still carry out their duties (cuddling, bomb sniffing, police work, etc.). Sounds like our type of dog! Come check out our amazing selection at 605 W. Wilson Court, open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. We have big mutts, small mutts, young mutts and old mutts looking to be your forever companion.

“In every heart, there is a hole. In every shelter, there is love in which to fill it.” — Colleen Paige

FEATURED MUTTS

Keeva — I may look like a regular girl, but I could see myself at Saturday mic night busting out with all of the latest hit songs. I have a voice that needs to be heard by the people. I’m working on setting a record for the longest howl held. Personally, I like to think I’m great at belting them out especially when I’m encouraged by other dogs around me. I think I’ll start a symphony with my surrounding kennel mates. When it comes time for a walk, there is no time to lose! I enjoy nice brisk walks, I could use some help on restraining myself from a fast pace if that’s just not your cup of tea. I have become a master at scaling fences, sometimes there’s something on the outside that intrigues me and I just have to get to it.

JoJo — I guess you could call me a regular in these parts. I’ve been a shelter girl for as long as I can remember. I found a home for a brief period of time and proved how great of a companion I was; I must’ve been a real good girl because I stocked up on treats and am prepared for the winter. I absolutely love playing around in the yard and having balls to chase after. You’ll always find me eager to go on another walk; if I could I would definitely walk myself. Because of my past, I can be a bit picky when it comes to finding friends. If I just had the right laid back male dog to hang out with, that would be ideal. You wouldn’t even have to throw balls my way, we could just entertain each other. Please come and check me out, I would love to have a forever home with adults.