Forest Busy After Thanksgiving Holiday

Traveling to Flagstaff Saturday morning, wife Kay and I were puzzled by the large number of visitors we saw on our trip through the Coconino National Forest.

Turns out there were good reasons for them to be in the woods northwest of Pine-Strawberry.

First off, many were there to cut Christmas trees and others were elk hunting.

Coconino National Forest always has been a huge draw for those looking to cut their own trees. Coconino began issuing cutting permits on Nov. 15 and was the first national forest to completely sell out.

Locals hoping to secure a tree will have to settle for Tonto or Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, which, at deadline, still had permits available.

The greatest number of permit holders we came across were seen about nine to 10 miles north of Strawberry where stands of spruce and fir trees can be found.

Watching adults huddle around warming campfires slurping down warm beverages and children roasting hot dogs and smores, it was obvious families — many of them probably flatlanders — were there to enjoy the great outdoors as well to find the perfect holiday tree.

Elk hunters appeared to be enjoying good success as evidenced by the beehive of activity at the makeshift processing plant set up near the Long Valley service station and cafe.

In the bed of one hunter’s pickup truck parked at Long Valley was a trophy-sized bull that might have scored the 360 points it takes to make it to Boone and Crockett.

Game officials estimate that about 20 percent of Arizona’s elk can be found in Unit 6A north of Pine-Strawberry and south of Flagstaff.

Over the years, mature bulls have been taken out of the unit on a regular basis.

Elk can be found throughout the unit except for the southernmost areas.

There are, however, those who claim they have seen elk in the Camp Verde area.

Somewhat surprisingly, some hunters were riding quads, which is almost laughable among veterans because it is well known the animals can hear an ATV from up to a half mile away.

When stalking elk, veteran hunters, which include local guides Ty Goodman and Clifford Pirch look for areas with good views of the surrounding country and begin glassing at sunrise.

Readers interested in an exciting outdoor adventure with either can contact Goodman on a Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/Goodman.Outfitters3/ and Pirch at: http://www.cliffordpirchoutdoors.com/.

Pirch, after spending most of the spring and summer on the bass tournament trail, has returned to the Rim Country to work as a guide and prepare for his appearance in the 2017 Bassmaster Classic to be held March 24-26, 2017 on Lake Conroe, near Houston, Texas.

There, he will be battling for the top prize of $300,000 and the lucrative endorsements that go along with winning the Super Bowl of tournament fishing.

Ducey appoints commissioner

The course of action Arizona Game and Fish Commission board members decide on directly affects all the state’s outdoors persons.

That’s why it behooves hunters, anglers, conservationists and recreationists to scrutinize those the governor appoints to the board.

Just recently Gov. Doug Ducey appointed Kurt Davis the newest commissioner, pending Arizona Senate approval.

The governor called Davis, “a strong advocate for the state’s wildlife management authorities” and said, he “is well versed in wildlife and outdoor recreation.”

Davis has a bachelor’s degree from Northern Arizona University and is a founding partner in First Strategic Community and Public Affairs, which specializes in strategic public policy for its clients. He also was a vice president of public affairs and corporate communications at Rural/Metro Fire and Ambulance, an executive director for the Arizona Republican Party, director of internal affairs for the Arizona attorney general and assistant chief of staff for then-Governor Fife Symington. His resumé contains ample hints of a background in bureaucracy and back-room politics. His qualifications, however, don’t seem to have much relevancy to the conservationism, wildlife or the ecosystem issues that the commission must often make policy on.

Could this be a purely political appointment?

Library Friends potluck open to all

Pine Library Friends member Helen Palmer is inviting the public to attend the group’s next meeting, which will be noon, Monday, Jan. 5 in the activity room directly behind the cultural hall.

“This meeting will be a potluck luncheon and purely social,” she said. “Please bring a friend and a dish to share.”

Palmer is also asking members to bring two cans of fruit, which will be donated to the local food bank.

Palmer calls the meeting, “a great opportunity to see old friends and perhaps make some new ones.

“Our potlucks are always fun and a chance to eat someone else’s cooking.

“We’d love for you to join us.”

PSWID board meets

The Pine Strawberry Water Improvement District meets at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15 at the PSWID office on Hardscrabble Road. Although an official agenda has not been released, among the items expected to be discussed are a review of applications for the district manager position and a contract with Smart Systems for the district’s computers.

At the Nov. 17 meeting, board member Rus Brock asked that findings of a PSWID internal inquiry be forwarded to the Gila County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.

His motion was seconded by Tom Weeks and passed unanimously.

The inquiry being forwarded is believed to have focused on huge sums of money reportedly missing from district accounts.

In a story published Nov. 15 by the Roundup, reporter Michele Nelson wrote an investigator from the state auditor general’s office would not confirm or deny an ongoing investigation of the missing funds, but did say information would be welcomed about anyone embezzling from a public utility.

Townspeople are buzzing over the incident and a search warrant being served on a former PSWID office employee’s home, but thus far the speculation is rumors only.

Barlow now Pima H.S. principal

Former Pine Strawberry School principal/superintendent Cody Barlow has taken over as Pima High School principal.

The school has an enrollment of 260 students or about 100 more than Barlow oversaw while working in the Pine-Strawberry District. Also, because it is a secondary school, there are many more extracurricular activities to administer than there were in Pine-Strawberry.

Which means, Barlow has his hands full.

Pima is located about 156 miles east of Phoenix.

Barlow resigned from P/S School late last spring. The school, however, was not without a superintendent/principal for long. Outgoing Gila County School Superintendent Linda O’Dell took over the district reins on July 1, resigning her county post early.

O’Dell called her new job at Pine-Strawberry School, “a great opportunity for me. I’m really excited.”

Library movies

Movie Madness at the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library continues on Wednesday, Dec. 7 with the showing of “The BFG.”

Madness resumes on Dec. 21 with “The Polar Express Movie” and Dec. 28 with “The Secret Life of Pets.”

All movies begin at 1 p.m.

The library will be closed Dec. 23-26 for the Christmas holidays.

Boutique open tomorrow

The Pine-Strawberry Arts and Crafts Guild debuted to sterling reviews Nov. 25 and 26 and will return tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 3 and the following Saturday, Dec. 10.

Hours both days are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The boutique is located at the cultural center.

Handwoven baskets, unique jewelry, leather crafts, knitted and crocheted items handmade aprons, clothing, pet attire and many seasonal crafts from local artisans are among the items available for purchase.

“Come out and do your Christmas shopping and enjoy the day in Pine,” said guild member Catherine Hurla.

Trail work canceled

Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction Trail Committee has canceled the work day scheduled for tomorrow, Dec. 3, due to weather.

Food bank plea

This is the onset of the season of giving meaning Pat Impiccini and fellow volunteers at the Pine-Strawberry Food Bank have their fingers crossed that residents are in a charitable mood because turkeys are needed for the holidays.

“While we have some turkeys and hams left from the pre-Thanksgiving distribution,” said Impiccini.” We still are hoping to get more donations for the Christmas distribution on Dec. 20 at the cultural hall.

Turkeys, hams and other food to complete a holiday meal can be dropped off in the deposit boxes at the Ponderosa Market.

The bank is also accepting monetary donations, which can be mailed to: Pine Strawberry Food Bank, P.O. Box 1534, Pine, AZ 85544.

The donation is tax deductible.

In beginning the upcoming Christmas food drive, Impiccini and other food bank members were quick to thank all those who contributed to the Thanksgiving distribution.

“We are very grateful,” Impiccini said.

Christmas candy

Don’t forget to drop by the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library and pick up some delicious See’s holiday candy treats that include nuts and chews, truffles, peanut brittle, dark chocolates, milk chocolates, toffee-ettes and more.

While buying sweets don’t forget to participate in the library’s annual “See’s Holiday Candy Basket” raffle. Tickets are one for $1, six for $5, and 15 for $10. The raffle will be held at noon, Thursday, Dec. 22.

The basket, which contains $200 in See’s Candy and several decorative items, is on display at the library.

All proceeds from the candy sale and raffle benefit library services.

Thought for the week

“Success is a matter of hanging on after others have let go.”