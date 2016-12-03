Hero Of Payson Awards To Firefighters, Police Officer

Several firefighters and a Payson police officer who went above and beyond the call of duty were recognized at the Nov. 17 council meeting.

Firefighters Julie Swanson, Sean Minniss and Doug Eckhart received the Hero of Payson award along with Officer Justin Deaton.

A local resident recognized the firefighters for helping her and her husband after he fell ill. The woman wrote that after firefighters transported her husband to the hospital, he was diagnosed with brain cancer and died a few days later.

“You took such good care of him and I really appreciate your efforts,” the woman wrote.

The woman said firefighters checked on her while she was in the hospital with her husband, giving her hugs, “knowing that Dick was gravely ill,” she wrote.

“So, thank you for all you did for my husband and me. Your efforts are greatly appreciated.”

The second Hero of Payson award went to Deaton and Swanson for helping locate a horse that was seen roaming about, saddled but with no rider.

Swanson, who was off-duty at the time, volunteered to help track down the horse’s owner. With her help, officers contacted the ranch and learned the woman who had been riding it had been transported to the hospital.

“Her desire to help others and true concern for their welfare is a great example for others and truly shines a light on how dedicated our first responders are,” said Alison Murphy, Payson dispatch supervisor