Smoke Detectors Alert Pine Family To Fire

A Pine home caught fire early Thursday morning due to some Christmas decorations on a fireplace mantel.

A woman and her son were awakened by smoke detectors in their home on Navajo Drive just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

They had reportedly left a fire going in the fireplace and either by heat or a spark,

some holiday decorations dropped on the mantel caught fire. The fire worked its way up the wall and into the attic, said Pine-Strawberry Fire Chief Gary Morris.

Firefighters quickly knocked the flames down, cutting a four-by-four-foot hole in the ceiling.

Because of the smoke odor throughout the home and that the homeowner was on oxygen, she went to stay with her daughter for the night, who also lives in Pine.

No one was injured.

Morris said things could have ended a lot worse had the home not had working smoke detectors.

It is a good reminder to never leave combustible materials around or near a fireplace and to check that your smoke detectors are working, especially around this time of year, he said.