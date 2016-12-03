Valley Teen Killed In Utv Wreck Near Roosevelt

A 16-year-old Valley teen was killed Saturday after rolling an all-terrain vehicle near Roosevelt Lake.

The teen was driving a side-by-side Polaris UTV near School House Point in Roosevelt Nov. 26, scouting for places to quail hunt near the lake, said Lt. Tim Scott with the Gila County Sheriff’s Office.

Another teen was in the vehicle as

a passenger.

As the teens were driving back, the UTV tipped in a corner, rolling around 1 p.m.

The teen driver was badly injured and breathing very shallowly when Tonto Basin firefighters arrived. Native Air airlifted the teen to the Maricopa County Medical Center where he later died. The Gilbert teen has not been identified.

The passenger suffered minor injuries.