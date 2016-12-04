Rim Holidays – Christmas, Part One

Christmas was a special time for Rim Country settlers to get together and find companionship with others in the hard task of wresting ranches from the wilds. Memories of families left behind brought many a tear for those who had forged a new life in this place. Every carol sung and decoration improvised was a link to a life left behind, but also a way to affirm that dreams of a new life were being realized.

There was a community Christmas tree, and since populations were small, every child could expect a gift as neighbors gathered around in the local dance hall. Merchants usually had gifts for their regular customers, and it was proper for customers to have their bills paid up by Christmas Day; at least by New Year’s Day.

Payson’s saloons, like the 16-to-1 or Pieper’s had highly decorated punch bowls at the end of the bar where patrons could partake of a drink laced with hot whiskey.

For the cowboys, who had been alone so long on the range, Christmas often meant overindulgence. The Justice of the Peace practiced more leniencies on that day, but before the day was over Payson’s chaining tree held its quota.

Out on the ranches where hospitality was always the rule things were more tranquil. While no one was rich, no one was poor either. Everyone shared what they had, and at the homes of those known to be sick or in distress a sack of flour, a roast of beef or a side of bacon would be left.

Margaret Taylor Murphy, raised on the Doll Baby Ranch, recalled happy Christmas days at her Belluzzi grandparents’ ranch on Rim Trail. Bartolomeo “John” Belluzzi had been a young Italian seaman who jumped ship in San Francisco rather than have his leg amputated for a case of phlebitis, called “milk leg.” His illness healed and he made his way to the mines in Globe, Ariz., where he met and married Mercedes Mungaro. [1]

When homesteads were opened in the area John staked a parcel of land in 1874, one of the earliest ranches in the Rim Country. Margaret Taylor Murphy told about the family Christmas celebrations at the ranch.

“With four cousins and assorted aunts and uncles the log and adobe house was full. On Christmas Eve we children were told that if we sat quietly in the living room we’d hear Santa coming. In the quiet, on a clear moonlit night, sleigh bells could be heard as Santa approached. Almost afraid to breathe, we listened as he quieted his reindeer, stomped the snow from his feet, gathered up his bag and made his entrance. What a glorious memory!”

They named the ranch “Rim Trail” and the name is used still today to define the community of homes up and down the upper waters of the East Verde River.

There were plenty of big brothers and uncles to play the part of Santa in Rim Country homes. Socks carefully hung the night before were found filled with goodies, especially hard to obtain citrus fruits and candies. Sometimes neighborhood celebrations were held in isolated schoolhouses. One year at the Myrtle School, Santa was distributing his bountiful gifts when four masked bandits stormed in to rob the goodies. However, Santa was prepared, and in the midst of the “hold-up” Santa pulled a six-gun from under his red jacket and began firing into the floor at the robbers’ feet. The marauders retreated hastily as Santa calmly returned to his distribution. Years later those wide-eyed children passed the story on to their grandchildren, and the tale remained alive.

A bridge club, including couples and singles, met in Payson and everyone brought a present to put under the tree. The person with the highest bridge score got to pick first, and so forth down the scores. One year the high scorer chose a delicious looking fruit jar and when opened, alas, it contained a pair of men’s undershorts, size 50, instead of jam or jelly. The next year those same shorts turned up in a gaily-wrapped shoebox, with lace sewn around the legs. The following year they turned up in a beautifully wrapped box and red ribbon had been added to the lace. It went on for some years, causing partygoers to pick their gift with fear and trembling.

Rim Country Christmases were times for making happy memories.

[1] Stan Brown’s historical novel “The Immigrant,” available at the Rim Country Museum, is a fictionalized story of John Belluzzi.