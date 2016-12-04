Snow Arrives In Time For Christmas Preparations

I need to renew my driver’s license in 29 days. I almost forgot all about it until one of the clerks in one of our local stores brought it to my attention. They always say, “Oh, you are a New Year’s baby!” Well, this time the clerk said “I think you need to renew your driver’s license soon.” Sure enough, I looked at the date and it said “expires on January 1, 2017.” OOPS! So, I will be heading to the Motor Vehicle Division this week. I probably need to drink a gallon of carrot juice so that I pass the eye test with flying colors.

First snow

Winter has finally come to the Rim Country and Tonto Village. The first snowfall happened overnight on Sunday and we woke to a window full of the white stuff. Bill measured the snow and came up with almost three (3) inches. I know from Facebook that many of the communities surrounding us received more than that. I think Christopher Creek received about eight (8) inches. They are closer to the Rim, so naturally they would get more. As of Monday morning, the snow looks more like sleet, so I don’t know if that amounts to more of an accumulation. Winter has finally arrived, and the unusually warm weather we have been having is over until next year.

Domino Divas

Next Wednesday is a very big day for all of the domino players because the day is a special Wednesday. The annual Christmas party and gift exchange gets underway at 1 p.m. at the Tonto Village fire station. All Divas are invited including any of the ladies from the Hellsgate Firefly Auxiliary. Just remember to bring a gift, even a funny one, and a side dish to share. The succulent ham will be provided. The Divas will be as busy as elves decorating the meeting room this week, including a Christmas tree to make the day a very festive one.

Double D

Betty Koutz told me that the annual Thanksgiving dinner held at the Double D on Thanksgiving Day was a rousing success. People outdid themselves bringing an abundance of all kinds of food to accompany the huge turkey and ham. People from the Valley, Mead Ranch, hunters and their wives, and many locals enjoyed the bountiful feast. Bill and I usually attend, but this year I was in the kitchen preparing Thanksgiving dinner for my son-in-law, Jon. My daughter had to work the ER at Banner Payson.

Birthdays

December is a busy birthday month for our side of the family, with birthdays on the third, fourth, sixth and ninth. Dec. 1 is a sad one personally; I lost my younger brother Vinnie this past January from a major heart attack. All those birthdays take in sister-in-law, nieces and nephews and great-grandchildren. Scherry Duncan of Mead Ranch is the only local birthday this week. Scherry is a past treasurer and official photographer for the Hellsgate Auxiliary. Happy birthday to you, Scherry on Dec. 5.

Recipe of the week

From the cookbook, “Fireflies Can Cook”

Do you still have turkey leftovers? The cookbook has another way to use up that leftover turkey.

Since this week is Scherry Duncan’s birthday week, I’m sharing a recipe she submitted.

TURKEY MEATLOAF

1 pound package ground turkey

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

Handful of parsley, chopped

1/2 cup grated Romano cheese

2 eggs, beaten

Sun dried tomatoes, cut in small pieces

Salt and pepper to taste

Package of thinly sliced prosciutto

Mix all ingredients together, except prosciutto. Spread prosciutto on top and bottom of turkey loaf, wrap in parchment paper. Bake at 375 degree for 40 minutes. (Don’t overbake; it will get too dry.)

Cute one-liners

A jumper cable walks into a bar. The bartender says, “I’ll serve you, but don’t start anything.”

One more ... A man walks into a bar with a slab of asphalt under his arm and says, “A beer please, and one for the road.”

I hope these brighten your day just a little bit.

Be back next week, same place, same time.