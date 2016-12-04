Truth Can Really Be Stranger Than Fiction

As I said last week, if I took some of the unlikely events that have happened during my life and used them as plots in a novel or short story I’d be laughed at, but there’s one major exception: The most wonderful event of my life, one which happened one evening in Karachi, Pakistan.

A friend turned to me that night and said, “Hey, Tom, how’d you like to meet a couple of nice British girls.” Well I tell you, Johnny; I’d had more than my share of girlfriends who had seemed like they might be Miss Right, but each time we had never quite clicked. At 27 years old I was beginning to wonder if my Miss Right would ever come along. So I went with him, but without any great expectations.

Can you imagine how I felt that night when halfway around the earth from home I saw two brown eyes looking up at me and I was in love before I even knew their owner’s name? And can you believe that Lolly too was in love at that same incredible instant?

Last week I mentioned that many things had to happen for me to be there that night. Here’s a few of them.

I left the Air Force after my first hitch and went home to Connecticut intending to stay there permanently, but re-enlisted just two years later. Although I was supposed to go to Andrews AFB I found myself with orders to take seven enlistees to Sampson AFB in upstate New York. There, in short order, I discovered that my color blindness would keep me from doing 99 percent of the things I hoped to do; volunteered for a high priority Chinese language program at Yale University; passed muster for the required top secret clearance, which 70 percent of the volunteers couldn’t get; learned that the only places I would be stationed after graduation was atop remote mountains in Asia; wriggled my way out of the program with the slickest one I ever pulled; and applied for and talked my way into the only school on base before they could drag me back into Chinese language!

I didn’t even know what the school was, but I loved the outdoor life, and when it turned me into a drill instructor I’d have stayed with it for my entire career. However, the Air Force later did away with trained professional DIs, and I chose the shortest school I could find — Air Passenger and Operations — to make parting with the outdoor life as quick and painless as possible.

From school I went to McGuire AFB, was incorrectly chosen to go to Korea, and as an apology of sorts was transferred to Tachikawa Air Base Japan, where instead of using me as an Air Passenger type they used me in my training field. That led to my meeting the Base Training NCO, who became my best friend.

One day, fed up with a nasty mess that had occurred too close to me, and sick of the publicity even though I was not a part of what had happened, I mentioned to my buddy that I wished to hell I could get off that %$#@! whorehouse of a base.

Shaking his head understandingly he told me he had an assignment I’d love if only I had a top Secret clearance. Headquarters, he said, was scouring the Pacific for someone in the Air Passenger field with one. When I told him I had one it was just six weeks later that I was looking into the eyes of my beloved and not just feeling love, but sharing an eerie feeling that we were not meeting for the first time.

Predestination? Were the people right who told us that feeling said that we had been together in a former life? Well, several very unlikely things had also had to happen for Lolly, born 1,500 miles away in Chikmagalur, India, to end up in Karachi, Pakistan.

Together in a former life? Does that mean we will be together again in another life?

Oh, Johnny, if only that could come true!