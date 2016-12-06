Community Almanac Tuesday, December 6, 2016

School concerts

As always, schools in the Rim Country will be filled with holiday music at Christmas concerts. The tentative schedule for the programs:

Payson - Julia Randall Elementary, 6 p.m., third grade, 7 p.m., fourth grade, Tuesday, Dec. 6; Payson Elementary School, 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7; Rim Country Middle School/Payson High School Choral Concert, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8; Payson High School/Rim Country Middle School Band Concert, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15; guitar concert, 6:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16. All concerts for Payson schools are in the auditorium on the Payson High School campus.

Pine – Pine Strawberry Elementary School Christmas concert and Christmas tree auction is at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 14 in the school gym; the tree auction is a popular tradition in the Pine and Strawberry communities, each class and any school club or organization may decorate a tree, sponsored by a business or community club or organization and then these are auctioned to the highest bidder, with funds used by the decorating team for classroom supplies. Linda O’Dell, principal/superintendent for the school, said this year Home Depot in Payson is a new sponsor for the program.

Tonto Basin – Tonto Basin Elementary School will present its Christmas program at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16.

Learn about Prosperity Zones

Nick Dranias, president of Compact for America Educational Foundation and Heartland Institute Expert, will speak on Prosperity Zones (not to be confused with Federal Promise Zones) to ignite growth in Arizona.

Dranias will explain to the Payson Tea Party members and friends, how “the ProsperityStates.org Initiative delivers free-market, limited-government best practices to a local community.”

Come bring your questions and join the discussion from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260. For more information, call 928-951-6774.

Library Friends of Payson Bookstore specials

During December, the Library Friends of Payson Bookstore features Christmas fiction, cookbooks, craft books, etc. at two for the price of one. As always, the second item must be of equal or lesser value than the first item.



Bookstore gift certificates are $3 and make perfect gifts for those hard to shop for people. Stop by and discover the bookstore’s holiday treasures.

The bookstore will also be offering all regular size paperbacks at the amazing value of 10 for $1. This is an opportunity to stock up on books by your favorite authors for those cold winter days to come.

Another special this month is a free cookbook with any purchase. This is a good time of year to discover some new recipes.

Bookstore stock is constantly changing, so stop by often. All proceeds directly support the library.

The LFOP Bookstore is located to the right of the circulation desk just inside the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. For more information, visit our website at www.libraryfriendsofpayson.org.

Angel Project Toy Drive

Rim residents and visitors are invited to help 11-year-old Angel Alatriz until Tuesday, Dec. 20 to collect toys and other gift items to benefit Payson area children.

Donation boxes are at Sears, Little Caesar’s, Star Valley Storage and the Payson Barber Shop.

Angel Trees for the project are at Payson Wireless, Pandora’s Box, Maverik Cadillac Ranch Restaurant, Shear Oasis, Rue 21, Culver’s, Tiny’s Restaurant and Verizon Wireless.

Additional information is available from Angel’s mother, Leticia, 480-322-2743.

Blood drives

Rim residents have a chance to participate in one of these upcoming blood drives.

Blood may be donated from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the old gym at Payson High School, 514 W. Wade Lane or from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22 at the main conference room of Banner Payson Medical Center, 807 S. Ponderosa.

Writer’s workshop

The Payson Public Library is presenting a free workshop offered by local author Melinda Williams from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the library, 328 N. McLane Rd., Payson.

Williams is a published author of Native American paranormal books. She also writes articles for Southern Writers Magazine, Native Hoop Magazine and teaches online writing classes for numerous Romance Writers of America chapters.

Medicare seminar Dec. 8

A seminar designed to help better understand rights, options and entitlements when it comes to Medicare is at 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8 at El Rancho restaurant, 200 S. Beeline Hwy., Payson.

Presenters Todd Walker and Sylvia Cleland hold these programs throughout Arizona all year long, generally for those turning 65 within the next months.

While the deadline to make Medicare changes is Dec. 7, in some cases people have 63 days after Dec. 31, 2016 to make changes.

This is not a sales presentation, it is an educational seminar to learn the four parts of Medicare.

The presenters have more than 30 years experience in the insurance industry and 15 years with Medicare. They educate seniors to help them make an informed decision when it is time to do so.

To RSVP or for questions call Todd Walker 928-362-0646 or Sylvia Cleland 928-487-0818.

Community Breakfast

Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, hosts a Community Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Friday, Dec. 9.

This event is held the second Friday of every month and everyone is welcome. For details, call 928-474-5440.

Write a letter, change a life

Amnesty International Payson invites Rim residents and visitors to participate in its seventh Annual Global Write for Rights, Saturday, Dec. 10. Stop by the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd. anytime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Join human rights activists around the world working to free prisoners of conscience. We write letters to demand that the rights of individuals are respected and protected. More than 40,000 individuals have been freed as a result of this letter writing effort over the years. Laws to uphold human rights have been enacted; investigations into allegations of torture have been launched, and families have been reunited!

Refreshments will be served and letter writing materials provided. Participants will be writing for 12 urgent cases from the United States and around the world. It only takes 10 minutes to write a letter and change a life!

For information about the event, contact Penny at 928-978-1268 or Joan at 928-478-6295.

Christmas Boutique

The Pine-Strawberry Arts and Crafts Guild Boutique is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. There are many handcrafted items available, including hand-woven baskets, unique jewelry, leather crafts, knitted and crocheted items, handmade aprons, clothing, pet attire and many seasonal crafts.

The boutique is located behind the Pine thrift shop at the senior center.

Gift wrapping offered

The KEY Club of Payson High School will wrap your holiday gifts for donations at the Walmart Garden Center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10.

Proceeds are used to help send KEY Club members to leadership and educational conferences and finance many local service projects to better the Rim Country communities.

Payson Choral Society Christmas concert

The Payson Choral Society presents the community’s big Christmas concert at 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 and 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Payson High School Auditorium.

The theme of the concert is “Rejoice!” directed by Daria Mason with accompaniment by Lisa Tan.

Tickets may be purchased in advance from Choral Society members, at Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce and at the library. Tickets will also be available at the door before each concert. Concert tickets are $10 at the door and $8 in advance. Children and students up to age 18 are admitted free.



Proceeds from the concerts provide musical scholarships to middle school and high school students. These are awarded each year at the spring concert. For added information, call John Landino 928-468-0023.

New hours at library

The Payson Public Library’s hours of operation have changed. The library’s new hours are:

Fridays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mondays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Tuesdays: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesdays: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursdays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed Sundays and holidays.