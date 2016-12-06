Is This A Cover-Up?

Editor:

On Nov 7, 2016 The Payson HS Principal Mr. Brian Mabb thought the threat

was serious enough to send out a message to students parents warning

them. Some 160 students remained at home due to concerns and fear. The school was seriously disrupted and the community at large was bracing for something violent to occur at the high school. The police chief stated in the newspaper all the responsible parties were identified but no charges are to be filed. He and the school

administration did not advise the community what the serious violent threat was? Why not?

Was it a bomb threat? Were they saying they were going to burn the school down? A mass shooting? Why are we not told what the specific threat was? This was a serious criminal act that caused great fear and disruption to the community. I don’t care who they were or who their parents are or may be personal friends with. (Were the suspects kids?) This criminal behavior has to stop and the responsible persons should be prosecuted (see Arizona Revised Statute 13-2308.01). If the suspects were local juveniles so what? This cover-up stinks to high heaven and should not be just written off as a prank with no justice consequences to the responsible persons. Our citizens, public schools, and students deserve better.

Don Evans

Editor’s note: We have not yet gotten full details on the reported threat. The information we do have suggests that one or more students overheard another student talking about something that the listening students thought sounded threatening. The students who overheard the conversation reported it to the administrators who reported it to the police. Upon investigating, the police decided it wasn’t actually a threat to the school. We think it’s great that students who think something might sound like a threat report what they heard. We also think it’s great that the police not overreact and ruin the lives of students who were apparently misunderstood. At least, that’s what we know at this point.