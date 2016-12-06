Disappointing Policy

This decision will forfeit the opportunity to promote American exports, reduce trade barriers, open new markets, and protect American invention and innovation. And it will create an opening for China to rewrite the economic rules of the road at the expense of American workers. Already, China is intensifying its push for a new regional trade agreement, which excludes the United States. “America and the world paid a heavy price in the 1920s and 1930s when we tried to isolate ourselves from the world, including through disastrous protectionist policies. With challenges mounting around the world, this is a time when America can least afford to ignore the lessons of history. Whatever happens to TPP, America must press forward with a positive trade agenda in the Asia-Pacific that will keep American workers and companies competitive in one of the most economically vibrant and fastest-growing regions in the world. But have no doubt, withdrawing from TPP will have serious consequences for American workers and American national security.

U.S. Senator John McCain