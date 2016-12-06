Drug Take Back Efforts Critical To Fighting Opioid Abuse

More than 500 pounds of unused or expired medication was collected at a “National Prescription Take Back Day” in Payson at the end of October. According to Chuck Turney, community health specialist at the Gila County Health Department, encouraging Rim Country residents to secure, dispose of, and not share medications is an important first step for combating opioid abuse.

“The prescription drug drop box in the lobby of the Payson Police Department is open 24/7,” says District Three Supervisor John Marcanti. “Safely and securely disposing of medications is vital to reducing prescription drug abuse in our communities.”

The drop box cannot be used for liquids, but it does accept vitamins and pet medications in addition to unused prescriptions.

A 2012 national survey on drug abuse and health returned staggering results: Arizona currently ranks sixth highest in the nation for individuals misusing and abusing prescription drugs. Arizona also has the 12th highest rate of death from prescription drug abuse.

Turney says that in addition to the more straightforward opportunities for residents to dispose of their prescription drugs, he also tries to use more unconventional avenues to combat prescription drug abuse. For example, he talks with Realtors and asks them to encourage their clients to lock up their prescriptions while their homes are on the market. He also connects with funeral home directors, making sure they have the correct information to pass along to families regarding disposing of their loved ones’ medications. He explains that he serves as a liaison between the initiative and the community, building partnerships and helping implement the priorities on a local level. One of the areas where he has been working hard to make connections is with health care providers.

One piece of the initiative is a Controlled Substance Prescription Monitoring Program for providers (CSPMP). Turney explains that since its inception, the program has been underutilized. Just under 30 percent of subscribers currently use CSPMP. Turney works with providers to help identify their barriers to using the system and help address those barriers.

One thing that he has heard from providers that initially made it hard to fully utilize is that only the doctors have log-ins. Helping make sure doctors are aware that they can assign a delegate, essentially a proxy, to use the system on their behalf has produced measurable results. In just about a year, the number of registered proxies has gone from one to 17 and the overall number of subscribers using the system has increased roughly 4 percent.

“There are no lines in the sand,” says Turney on how prescription drug abuse reaches across all barriers. He says that although the magnitude of the problem can feel staggering, he has been very encouraged knowing about all the work going on behind the scenes to tackle the issue and help keep our communities healthy and safe.