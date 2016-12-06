Explaining The Job Of Constable In Gila County

Wyatt Earp is one of the history’s most well-known constables — a law enforcement office that dates back to the 1800s. Far from being just a piece of Old West history, constables are an essential part of public safety in Gila County today.

Constables are elected officers of the county and the judicial precinct in which they reside.

Payson’s constable is Tony McDaniel, who was appointed to his post in March 2016 and was just elected to serve the remainder of that unexpired term. As Payson Constable, McDaniel is the executive officer of the Payson Regional Justice Court. He brings 24 years of service with DPS to his role with the county and reports that he draws from the officer safety skills and other experiences he had with DPS every time he’s in the field.

“Everything we do we’re approaching an unknown,” says McDaniel of a constable’s work.

At the heart a constable’s duties is serving of things like subpoenas, summons, injunctions against harassment, and orders of protection. Although, by nature, the job of a constable involves confrontation, McDaniel says that he strives to approach his duties with compassion. “Ninety-nine percent of the public is good,” says McDaniel. “They’re good people and I’m just taking them some paperwork from a situation that they’re involved in.” McDaniel says that it’s very, very seldom that he comes across a situation where someone wants to do him harm.

Constables, along with sheriffs, are the only elected peace officers in the state of Arizona. Constables and sheriffs have similar duties and responsibilities according to state law, but differ in the fact constables do not patrol and generally do not investigate crimes. Constables are also not mandated to maintain a jail system.

McDaniel explains that when he goes to serve someone papers, his goal is always to communicate clearly with them and be straightforward and honest. He tries to be low key, if the situation allows. “I introduce myself and say, ‘Hey, I have some paperwork for you. Hopefully this is something you can get behind you,’” says McDaniel.

McDaniel explains that he tries at least three times to get things served, attempting three different times on three different days. “Sometimes I have to show up at their work and I try to be inconspicuous,” he says. “Sometimes that works and sometimes it doesn’t.”

Over half of the time he’s in the field, McDaniel is working alone. He and part-time Payson Deputy Constable Terry Phillips work together when possible. McDaniel has a great working relationship with the sheriff’s office and police department and can always call on them to provide support in the field as well. He is quick to compliment his staff, both Deputy Constable Phillips and Clerk of the Constable Kim Rust. As civil law is very technical and becomes more so every year, the constable and deputy constable attend seminars and training sessions throughout the year in order to stay up to date.

In addition to serving criminal and civil process, constables also can provide security in court hearings as needed, for example if the bailiff is absent or needs additional support. While serving papers, a constable is often in the position to assume the role of third party mediator so that an individual can return home under safe conditions. “I have to be a good listener and maintain a calm environment, in order to have a peaceful resolution for both parties without taking sides,” he says.