Follow The Money - Az Superintendent Changes Tune

After riding into the state superintendent of education position on one issue — getting rid of Common Core academic standards — Diane Douglas has decided it’s all about the money.

“I still hear everywhere I go that Arizonans want more funding for their schools,” said Douglas in a speech announcing the launch of her Kids Can’t Wait! plan.

Yet Payson Unified School District Superintendent Greg Wyman has little hope Douglas can wrestle the funds from the governor and Legislature who have made Arizona one of the worst-funded school systems in the country.

“Given the minimal amount of excess in the current state budget, the governor’s pledge to cut taxes every year and a reluctance to utilize the rainy day fund for ongoing expenses, I believe the funding issues in the superintendent’s proposal will have a hard time getting funded,” said Wyman.

Douglas does have two positive programs on her plan, however. The already-launched Project Zip Code and

a suggested report card on schools, which rates more things than standardized test scores — like graduation rates, advanced classes and others.

Wyman has hopes for the report card.

“The school report card issue is currently being addressed by an ad hoc committee of the State Board of Education,” he said. “There is also a state statute that requires a new accountability system to be put in place this year. Finally the federal legislation, Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), has a requirement for school accountability through a report card. My point is that as a result of all of this, the school report card will be addressed.”

The Zip Code project finds opportunities for youth between the ages of 16-24 who don’t have a job and/or have dropped out of school. Douglas said this project has proved so successful she is expanding the zip codes the program serves.

Douglas formulated her Kids Can’t Wait! plan after spending the last two years traveling around the state to hear from parents, teachers, administrators and stakeholders regarding the positives and negatives of the Arizona school system.

She came away with a core question she presented in her speech:

“As a state, do we want Arizona to have the best education system in the world or simply the cheapest system we can get by with politically?”

The Rim Country’s local school board and administrators have asked the same question repeatedly since the Arizona Legislature slashed education funding in 2008.

Wyman said without a horse to pull the cart, he does not believe Douglas’ plan possible. Lawmakers have dramatically expanded tax credits for private schools, but made the deepest cuts in the nation to Arizona’s public schools.

“Her funding proposal accurately describes three major issues with funding of public education in Arizona, but without a proposal for a dedicated funding source, I do not believe these issues will be addressed,” said Wyman.

Douglas’ Kids Can’t Wait! plan proposes increasing teacher salaries and improving student achievement along with infrastructure funding.

Yet, Douglas backpedaled from completely embracing funding as she leans toward the Tea Party political philosophy.

“Funding is not everything and will not solve every problem,” said Douglas in her speech. “However, Arizona’s funding, even with the passage of Prop. 123, is woefully inadequate.”

Proposition 123 increased K-12 funding by about 8 percent with $350 million annually in new funding for the next decade — 60 percent of it from the state land trust — which was already reserved for schools. The proposition settled a lawsuit filed by school districts by providing about 70 percent of the inflation funding illegally withheld during the recession.

Douglas’ new plan will ask for $200 million more for local school districts and charter schools to use where they see fit.

“These funds could go to all day kindergarten options, compensating for the minimum wage increase provided by Prop. 206, or other needed resources according to the priorities of local parents and their elected school boards,” said Douglas in her speech.

The Kids Can’t Wait! plan calls for;

• A 5 percent increase in salary for all teachers, which will cost an additional $140 million in the budget (that’s on top of the $200 million).

• An increase in transportation funding for rural districts to “compensate for rough roads and the longer distances their school buses must travel.”

• An increase in per student funding for rural districts “to provide those students with adequate support and services.”

• Restoration of funding for school infrastructure “for both preventative maintenance and new buildings to provide a safer and more welcoming learning environment for our students.”

Douglas suggested the Legislature use the currently saved up rainy day fund to support the increases, but Wyman doubts the Legislature will consider that option.

“The funding proposal by Superintendent Douglas highlights the real issues that public schools face in Arizona as a result of sustained long-term underfunding; however, absent a funding plan that can be supported in a bipartisan fashion, these issues will continue to impact public education negatively in Arizona,” said Wyman.